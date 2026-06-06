Bill Nighy Joins Donnie Yen's John Wick Spinoff Caine

Veteran actor Bill Nighy has been added to the cast of Caine, the upcoming solo film starring Donnie Yen as the blind assassin from John Wick: Chapter 4. The movie, directed and co‑written by Yen, continues the high‑stakes saga of Caine's attempt to safeguard his daughter after a deadly clash with the High Table, and introduces new alliances and rivalries within the John Wick universe.

The John Wick universe is expanding once again with the upcoming solo film Caine, starring Donnie Yen in his first outing as both lead actor and director.

After debuting as the blind assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4, Yen returns to the role for a full‑length feature that explores the character's life after he escapes the High Table's grasp. Production kicked off in April, moving from Budapest to Hong Kong as filming wrapped later this month.

While the core premise follows Caine's attempts to protect his daughter in Paris and his uneasy truce with former adversary Akira, the project has also become a magnet for seasoned talent from a range of blockbuster franchises. The latest casting announcement confirms that veteran British actor Bill Nighy has joined the ensemble, adding another layer of intrigue to the mystery surrounding Caine's world.

Nighy, known for his turn as Rufus Scrimgeour in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 and as Davy Jones in the second and third Pirates of the Caribbean films, brings a résumé that spans the Underworld trilogy, Detective Pikachu, and acclaimed dramas such as Living, for which he earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Although the studio has kept details of his character under wraps, Nighy becomes the fourth confirmed co‑star alongside Rina Sawayama, who will reprise her role as Akira, and newcomers Dacre Montgomery and Mason Thames, both of whom made their John Wick debut in the spinoff's pre‑release promotional material.

Behind the camera, the film benefits from a strong creative team. Donnie Yen co‑authored the story with Chad Stahelski, the director who shaped the original John Wick series and produced the franchise's first spin‑off, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. The screenplay was penned by Mattson Tomlin and Robert Askins, while production duties are shared by Stahelski, Keanu Reeves, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and John Saunders.

The narrative premise ties directly to the climax of Chapter 4, where Caine is forced out of retirement by the High Table, battles John Wick and ultimately secures his freedom at the cost of his own injuries. The ending of Chapter 4 leaves Caine's relationship with Akira ambiguous-she stalks him with a knife, seeking vengeance for her father's death, suggesting a possible uneasy alliance in the forthcoming film.

As the story unfolds, audiences can expect to see how Nighy's mysterious character fits into this web of old friendships, betrayals, and the relentless code of the assassin underworld. Although a definitive release date has not yet been announced, the production schedule indicates that after the Budapest shoot, the crew will continue filming in Hong Kong later this month.

The anticipation surrounding Caine is heightened by the blending of talent from iconic franchises and the promise of deeper world‑building for the John Wick saga. Fans of the series, as well as admirers of the newly attached cast members, will be watching closely for further updates on plot revelations, release windows and how the film will balance high‑octane action with the emotional stakes of a retired killer trying to protect his family in a perilous world





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