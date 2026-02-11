Bill Murray Reflects on Fame and Friendship in Paramount+ Ireland Documentary

Bill Murray and auThor Tom Coyne travel across Ireland in the Paramount+ series A Course Called Ireland, where Murray discusses fame, fan photo requests and his family's golf traditions.

Actor Bill Murray laughed when a documentary crew member asked whether being famous made him happy. Standing on a golf course in Ireland, he gave a blunt reply: in a word, no. The moment appears in A Course Called Ireland, a new documentary series from Paramount+ that follows Murray and his longtime golfing companion, author Tom Coyne, as they travel around the island.

The series is inspired by Coyne's book of the same name and takes the pair through both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Their conversations unfold between rounds of golf and stops in local communities. Murray was 76 at the time of publication,and the footage was shot as his 75th birthday approached. throughout the jOurney he reflects on the attention that has followed a career spanning several decades.

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Murray on Fame and Public Image

According to coverage published by PEOPLE on October 31, Murray stated his approach to fame keeps changing and that years of experience have not given him a settled answer about how best to handle it. He did point to one benefit that still matters to him. Many individuals inform him that his films helped them laugh during especially hard periods of their lives and he stated hearing those stories feels wonderful and that he recognizes the goodwill his performances have created.

The conversation also turned to how celebrities present themselves in public. Murray described himself as not super pleasant and said he has little interest in constantly performing niceness for others. He softened the admission with a joke at his own expense,suggesting that an ordinary person who behaved the way he sometimes does would probably end up with more cuts and bruises.

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Photo Requests and the Golf Course Refuge

In one scene, a group approaches Murray for photographs during a break from the trip. Actor Chris O'Dowd asks how he copes with repeated requests like these, and Murray compares the present situation with an earlier stage of his career, when autograph requests were an unwelcome part of being recognized. He now says he would gladly go back to that older routine.

Murray explained that he had tried a range of methods to control such encounters and make them happen on his own terms. Eventually he concluded that trying to direct every interaction used up too much energy. His current approach is more practical. He steps in, takes the camera and takes the picture himself. Coyne, for his part, sees the golf course as a refuge from the attention Murray receives elsewhere,since playing in a small group gives him room to spend moment with a few people without constantly responding to strangers.

A Family Tradition Rooted in Caddying and Comedy

Golf has been part of the Murray family since childhood. Bill began caddying as a boy, working alongside his brothers, and the earnings from that work helped their mother pay the bills after their father died when Bill was 17. What started as paid work grew into a lasting family tradition. His brothers Joel and John appear in the documentary, and Joel describes golf as an activity that continues to bring the siblings together.

The familys shared history also includes a strong sense of humor. Murray was one of nine children and grew up competing with his brothers and sisters to make one another laugh. Joel recalls characters taking shape around the kitchen and dining-room tables, some of which later found their method into Murray's comedy work.

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Guests and Release Details

The series brings other well-known figures along for parts of the journey. Former NFL player Jason Kelce and comedian Joanne McNally are among the guests joining Murray and Coyne, and Kelce arrives toward the conclude of the trip. the itinerary carries Murray beyond the fairways and into villages, pubs and local celebrations. Cameras capture him joining parties, singing karaoke and helping serve drinks behind a bar, as well as moments when he tires of being filmed.

All six episodes of A Course Called Ireland premiered together in the United States on October 25 on Paramount+. Each installment runs about 30 minutes and is available to stream on demand.