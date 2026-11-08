Bill Murray pours Guinness for fans at New York bar after admitting fame 'is not easy'

Bill Murray played bartender on Halloween night, pouring perfect pints of Guinness for cheering fans at a bar in Yonkers and posing for photos.

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The 76-year-old actor and former"Saturday Night Live" star was photographed sitting with Rory Dolan, the owner of Rory Dolan's Restaurant & Bar, and showing off his bartending skills by pouring Guinness for customers.

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"He had a bottle of wine, a very nice bottle of wine, and he also had, he was drinking some beer, but he did pour a pint of Guinness," Dolan told Fox News Digital. "Three-part pour, which is good to see him doing it. It wasn't his first time to do it!

"According to Dolan, Murray arrived at the restaurant on his own. Murray kept it casual in a black outfit, with a navy blue button-up vest over a long-sleeved black shirt.

In addition to serving drinks, Murray took time to pose for photos with other patrons at the bar.

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"I think because he really was looking for the Irish culture," Dolan said. "He had been in Ireland doing this show. He has an excellent show out, but he was building on that energy, and he wanted to get behind the bar, pour a pint, and he wanted to know all about me and Rory Dolan's and whatever else.

He was just very inquisitive, and he was very, very gracious to all, every one of the customers who went up and asked for photographs and spoke to them at length, and he was just, it was just great to have him.

"Dolan also shared that the restaurant was celebrating another patron's 90th birthday the night Murray visited. "The 90th birthday was that evening and then the crowd was in before the 90th birthday," Dolan said. "There was a big funeral, and they all came out to the bar, and it was just, the place was full and he was loving it.

"Murray got his big break when he was cast on"Saturday Night Live" in 1977, winning an Emmy for his work on the show's writing staff. He went on to receive an Academy Award nomination, seven Golden Globe nominations with one win, four Emmy nominations with two wins and a BAFTA Award..

"I go through new revelations all the time about how I handle it and how to deal with it. It's not for everyone, but it has also brought me to this place, you know.

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"Despite it not being easy, Murray also admitted that being recognized in public has brought him joy on occasion, most notably when fans share with him how much one of his films means to them. Meeting fans over the years has helped the"Lost in Translation" star realize there is"a lot of goodwill out there," although he also admitted that he's"not very pleasant.

""I think kind of famous people, they can decide that there's a certain way to play being famous, you know? " he said. When asked how he handles fame, Murray said,"Well, I’m not very pleasant. You can see that.

I think just being nice-nice, I don’t go for nice-nice. If I were like an ordinary citizen acting the way that I do, I’d probably have a lot more cuts and bruises.

"most recently starred in the six-part docuseries,"A Course Called Ireland," which is inspired by the book of the same name. The Irish Examiner in October about why he agreed to the show.

"We’d have to go over to Ireland, talk to bartenders, play beautiful golf courses, eat beautiful food, and roll around through a beautiful country. It sounded like a beautiful, beautiful idea. It was the beauty. I’m a sucker for beauty.

That’s all. "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP