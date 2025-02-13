Bill Murray Explains His Infamous On-Air Apology for Not Being Funny on SNL

Bill Murray opened up about the origins of his memorable on-air apology for not being funny during his early days on Saturday Night Live. He revealed that he felt overlooked by the writers and decided to take matters into his own hands with a self-deprecating sketch.

Bill Murray has revealed the story behind his famous on-air apology for not being funny during his early days on Saturday Night Live . Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers on February 11, ahead of SNL 's 50th anniversary special , Murray admitted that he struggled to find his footing in the legendary comedy series. He joined in the second season as a replacement for Chevy Chase , and for several months, he was relegated to small roles with only a line or two per week.

Murray felt that the writers didn't trust him with their material, leading him to take matters into his own hands.Murray decided to create an on-air apology sketch, confessing to the viewers that he didn't think he was making it on the show. He felt it was a necessary move to address his perceived lack of success and prevent his dismissal. He shared with Meyers, 'I was the second cop, the second FBI man, the second plumber. I had like a line or two lines a week.' He added, 'I had the idea. I thought, 'God, I've got to do something' because if I were watching this show, I'd say, 'That guy's gotta go. They gotta get rid of him soon.''The apology sketch, aired on March 19, 1977, proved to be a turning point in Murray's SNL career. He went on to become one of the most beloved and successful cast members in the show's history, known for his iconic characters and improvisational skills. Murray attributes the sketch's success to its authenticity and his genuine desire to be funny. He stated, 'I felt like I was really being myself. I felt like people got to see who I really was. I really meant all of that. I meant to be funny and… I was spinning it at 32 RPM.' Murray also confirmed his participation in the upcoming SNL 50th anniversary special, which will feature a reunion of many former cast members.





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bill Murray Saturday Night Live SNL Chevy Chase Lorne Michaels Comedy Apology 50Th Anniversary Special

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lucy Liu Recalls Standing Up to Charlie's Angels Costar Bill MurrayLucy Liu reflected on standing up for herself amid conflict with costar Bill Murray on the set of the film 'Charlie's Angels'

Read more »

Why Lucy Liu Confronted Bill Murray On Charlie's AngelsThere you have it.

Read more »

Lucy Liu Stands By Her Actions Against Bill Murray's Alleged MisconductIn a recent interview, Lucy Liu addressed a past altercation with Bill Murray on the set of Charlie's Angels, reiterating her stance on standing up for herself against disrespectful behavior.

Read more »

Lucy Liu Has No Regrets After Speaking Out About Bill MurrayIn a profile in ‘The Guardian,’ Liu recalls fighting back after Murray allegedly said “inexcusable and unacceptable” things to her on the set of ‘Charlie’s Angels.’ “I would have done that in any situation,” she says.

Read more »

Bill Belichick Explains Aspect of the NFL That Prepared Him for College RecruitingBelichick isn't concerned about the ever-evolving college game.

Read more »

Bill Murray prefers messy characters and admits he has also 'done some damage'Bill Murray prefers messy characters and admits he has also 'done some damage.'

Read more »