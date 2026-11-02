Bill Murray Asks Kevin Hassett to Say 'My Dog Just Died' on CNBC Live

Actor Bill Murray interrupted a CNBC interview with National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, asking him to utter a specific phrase to test his facial expression during a discussion on the economy.

Bill Murray inserted himself into a live CNBC broadcast on Monday, interrupting an interview between Squawk Box hosts Joe Kernan and Becky Quick and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett. The unexpected intrusion occurred during a segment discussing the state of the American economy, with Murray appearing next to the studio hosts and directly addressing Hassett, who was joining the program remotely from a different location.

Murray, after being introduced by Kernan, stated that he would regret not taking the opportunity to engage with the top economic advisor. He specifically asked Hassett, who has publicly characterized the current affordability crisis in the United States as a myth, to say the exact phrase, My dog just died. Murray explained that he wanted to observe the change in Hassett facial expression to see what would happen to his smile upon hearing the statement.

Also read Bill Murray Reflects on Fame and Friendship in Paramount+ Ireland Documentary

When presented with the request, Hassett inquired whether the deceased pet belonged to Murray or himself. Murray clarified that it was your dog. Following this clarification, Hassett complied with the request, stating, OK. My dog just died, while maintaining a neutral expression. Host Joe Kernan remarked on the compliance, noting the unusual nature of the interaction as it unfolded on air.

Murray then joked with Hassett, revealing that they had planned to have someone take his blood but would call them off because Hassett had fulfilled the request. We were gonna have someone go take your blood, Murray told Hassett. We re gonna call them off. Not gonna happen. The exchange highlighted a playful yet pointed interaction between the celebrity and the government official.

The interaction took place shortly after Hassett made headlines for his comments on Fox Business. During an appearance with Larry Kudlow, Hassett argued that the affordability crisis is a myth promoted by political opponents. He cited data suggesting that consumption per household has increased by approximately $5,000 after inflation, attributing this rise to an income boom, capital spending increases, and low job loss rates.

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Hassett was in the news last week when he called the affordability crisis in the U.S. a myth that was being promoted by Trump-haters. The amount of consumption per household has gone up maybe around $5,000 per household, Hassett told Fox Business Larry Kudlow, per Mediaite. That after inflation, because of the income boom, the capital spending boom, the fact that people aren losing their jobs, all the things that have made the economy great means that the affordability crisis it is a myth.

Murray was present in the CNBC studios to promote his latest project. Earlier in the day, he had participated in an interview with author Tom Coyne about A Course Called Ireland, a six-part travel and golf docuseries available on Paramount+. The series stars Murray and is based on Coyne book of the same name. The promotional visit provided the backdrop for his unexpected appearance during the economic discussion.

Murray appeared on Squawk Box earlier Monday for an interview together with author Tom Coyne about the docuseries. The promotional visit provided the backdrop for his unexpected appearance during the economic discussion. The timing of the interruption coincided with a broader media cycle covering both entertainment and economic policy, drawing significant attention to both the actor and the economic advisor.

The bizarre exchange quickly became a talking point across social media and news outlets, capturing the attention of viewers who tuned in for serious economic analysis but received a humorous diversion instead. The clip of Hassett saying the words without smiling has since been widely shared, becoming a viral moment that juxtaposed the gravity of economic policy with the whimsy of celebrity culture.

Kevin Hassett returned to the discussion of economic data after the interruption, but the moment with Murray dominated the coverage of the program. The incident served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of live television, where prepared segments can be easily derailed by spontaneous interventions. The audience was left with a vivid memory of the clash between Hollywood humor and Washington policy.

Bill Murray remains one of the most beloved figures in American comedy, known for his dry wit and unconventional appearances. His ability to insert himself into serious news broadcasts continues to captivate audiences and generate significant online engagement. The interaction with Hassett is likely to be remembered as one of his most recent and notable public moments, blending entertainment and news in a way that is characteristic of his career.

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The National Economic Council has not issued a formal response to the incident, but the exchange has added a layer of pop culture commentary to the ongoing debate over economic conditions. Hassett continues to defend the administration economic record, pointing to employment data and consumption figures as evidence of a robust economy. The contrast between his serious policy arguments and the playful nature of the Murray interaction has created an interesting dynamic in public discourse.

Viewers of CNBC watched as the standard economic forecast was temporarily suspended for a lighthearted challenge. The hosts managed the situation with professional courtesy, acknowledging the absurdity of the moment while trying to maintain the flow of the program. The incident underscored the unique role of live television in capturing unscripted moments that resonate far beyond the original broadcast.

As the day progressed, the clip from the CNBC segment was replayed on various networks and discussed on talk shows, further amplifying its reach. The combination of a well-known actor and a high-ranking government official created a perfect storm for viral content. The moment has become a case study in how unexpected interactions can dominate the news cycle, overshadowing the intended topics of discussion.

The incident also highlighted the growing intersection of celebrity culture and political discourse. Fans of Murray were eager to see how the economic advisor would respond to such an unconventional request. The compliance of Hassett, while maintaining a serious demeanor, added to the comedic value of the exchange. It demonstrated a willingness to engage with popular culture, even in the midst of serious policy debates.

Bill Murray continued to promote A Course Called Ireland in the days following the interview, with the viral moment likely boosting interest in the series. The docuseries explores the intersection of travel, golf, and Irish culture, themes that contrast sharply with the political nature of the CNBC appearance. Fans of Murray are now looking forward to seeing how his promotional efforts will be influenced by the recent media attention.

The economic advice provided by Kevin Hassett remains a key component of the administration communication strategy. His insistence that the affordability crisis is a myth continues to be a point of contention among critics who point to rising costs for housing and groceries. The viral video has added a new dimension to the debate, reminding viewers that the individuals behind the policy positions are also subject to public scrutiny and humor.

In the end, the interaction between Bill Murray and Kevin Hassett stands as a unique moment in recent news history. It captures the unpredictability of live television and the enduring appeal of celebrity interventions in serious contexts. As the economic debate continues, the clip serves as a lasting reminder of the day when a simple request to say a sad phrase captured the attention of millions.