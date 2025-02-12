Bill Murray and Naomi Watts Star in The Friend, a Dramedy About Grief and Healing

The Friend follows Iris, a woman whose life is turned upside down when she inherits her late mentor's Great Dane. As she navigates her grief and bonds with the dog, she begins to heal and rediscover herself.

In The Friend, adapted from the bestselling novel, Iris (Naomi Watts) finds her comfortable New York life upended when her friend and mentor Walter (Bill Murray) bequeaths her his Great Dane , Apollo. The regal yet intractable beast is a constant reminder of Walter and causes various problems— yet as Iris bonds with Apollo, she begins to cope with her past, her lost friend, and her own creative inner life.

The film, written by McGehee and Siegel, marks another collaboration between the acclaimed duo, whose past filmography includes films like Suture, The Deep End, Bee Season, Uncertainty, What Maisie Knew, and Montana Story. Siegel and McGehee also serve as producers alongside Liza Chasin and Mike Spreter, while Watts acts as an executive producer, along with Margaret Chernin. Watts recently appeared in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, Infinite Storm, and Goodnight Mommy, while Murray reprises his role as Dr. Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and stars in the upcoming crime comedy Riff Raff. The Friend is set for an exclusive release in New York City theaters on March 28, 2025, before expanding nationwide on April 4, 2025





