Talk show hosts Bill Maher and Piers Morgan said both President Trump and former President Obama are less extreme than their critics portray, with Maher calling Obama the greatest president of his lifetime and Trump a corrupt sheriff America needed.

Talk show hosts Bill Maher and Piers Morgan agreed that both President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama have more common sense and are ultimately less extreme than how they are portrayed by their critics.

Maher Praises Obama Record

Maher, a lifelong liberal who criticizes both sides of politics, looked back on the current administration as well as the Obama years. When asked who the greatest president of his lifetime would be, Maher answered it would definitely be Obama, or No Drama Obama, as he later referred to him. The first black president of the United States. That is a pretty hard thing to achieve.

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A very important thing to have had happen in this country, Maher said. It is why I donated a million dollars to his re-election campaign, because I thought it was even more important that the first black president be re-elected. And he also did an amazing job. Morgan praised Obama for being common sense, saying, My liberal friends do not even know this fact, but I know you have talked about it, but he deported over three million people.

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He was very tough on immigration. Maher in turn recalled that Obama was nicknamed the Deporter-in-Chief and had told conservatives during a meeting with Trump that Obama had droned a lot of Afghan weddings. There was a lot of Afghan weddings that started with, Do you take the What? Maher said, appearing to joke about weddings being struck by drones.

Yes. Also Obamacare, his signature domestic program, was paid for! So I said, you know, when you guys try to present him as some sort of far-left hippie, your racism is showing, Maher said.

Then on Trump, he also offered mixed praise. He first balked when asked by Morgan where Trump would rank among the likes of Obama, but acknowledged that in political terms Trump had the greatest comeback ever. He also suggested that Trump's critics hate him so much that they hate him so much that they also have to hate the ballroom or whatever. And I do not hate the ballroom.

Trump Policies Deserve Credit

So inconsequential. Actually needed! Maher said. When you hate him as much as people hate him, then everything he does is fodder for ridicule, and not every idea he had was bad.

You know, I mean, America was a town that needed a lot of cleaning up. And he was like a corrupt sheriff. Morgan added, I mean, he was right about NATO not pulling their weight on funding. He was right about shutting the southern border.

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He has been right about a lot of stuff. Maher specifically highlighted Trump's actions against far-left activism on campuses. Well, he was also right about colleges have become out of control. Colleges are way too indoctrinated as opposed to just teaching and stuff, Maher said.

The problem is most of the ways he went about doing it went too far or went off the tracks or was or were helmed by idiots, because that is who he has in the administration. Not competent people, people who were loyal because that is the only thing he cares about. So you have morons doing - trying to carry out ideas that in some cases were good ideas.

Strategist Blames Trump Derangement

GOP strategist Mary Marslender wrote to Fox News, saying that the two hosts accurately pointed out that Trump's critics are so blinded by their dislike of him that they refuse to acknowledge his accomplishments. Morgan and Maher prove the point that Trump Derangement Syndrome is real, she said, agreeing with the talk show hosts.

Many on the left are unable to see past their hatred of Donald Trump to realize the policies that he is promoting actually make their lives and all Americans' lives better. She concluded, Obama did deport millions as president, but when the mainstream media idolize you, they conveniently ignore the facts. Enforcing border policy and keeping a nation secure should be a bipartisan issue.