Bill Maher says artists quitting Freedom 250 concert makes it look like Dems ‘don’t love America’

“Can’t we all just celebrate America itself and leave Trump out of it?”

The backlash came after several performers — including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels , The Commodores, Morris Day, C+C Music Factory and Young MC — pulled out of the Great American State Fair festivities in Washington, D.C.

, “They all pulled out,” Maher said during Friday’s episode of HBO’s “Real Time. ” “This is a question about what looks best for the Democrats, because I don’t think that looks good. Bill Maher said artists who quit the Trump-affiliated Freedom 250 event make Dems look like they “don’t love America. ”“It looks like you are just what people say about you, you don’t really love America.

It looks you think Trump is more important than the country itself. ” Maher argued that the performers made a mistake by abandoning the event celebrating America’s 250th birthday and said their exit only turned it into a full-blown “MAGA rally. ”“Wouldn’t it have been better to play this gig? Can’t we all just celebrate America itself and leave Trump out of it?

”“They all pulled out,” Maher said, arguing the event has turned into a “big MAGA rally” with Trump and Lee Greenwood.

“We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years! ”The president also touted tenor Christopher Macchio, who is slated to perform “Nessun Dorma,” “Hallelujah,” “Ave Maria,” “God Bless America” and other songs.

Trump added that the US Army Band, Armed Forces Choir, US Marine Band and Joint Armed Forces Chorus will perform “all of your favorite Hits. ”“PLUS a fine and highly dignified gentleman known as, President DONALD J. TRUMP” will speak at the rally, he added. The free concert series is set to take over the National Mall from June 25 through July 10.

Bill Maher said artists who quit the Trump-affiliated Freedom 250 event make Dems look like they “don’t love America.

"“They all pulled out,” Maher said, arguing the event has turned into a “big MAGA rally” with Trump and Lee Greenwood.





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