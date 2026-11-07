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Bill Maher Rubs Salt in Trump’s Midterms Wound: ‘Donnie, Are You OK?’

Variety#108 in United States
Bill Maher Rubs Salt in Trump’s Midterms Wound: ‘Donnie, Are You OK?’
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The “Real Time” host also celebrated the Dems’ blue tsunami during the midterms by making some gay jokes at the late Lindsey Graham’s expense.

spent the majority of his time in the lead-up to the critical election dining with the Trump at the White House “Republicans lost bigly. There’s no other way to put it. And, great! Now I’m never going to get that check for $5,000,” joked Maher, adding, “In 2016, Lindsey Graham said, ‘If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed… and we will deserve it,’ and it just shows gays are always ten years ahead of everybody.

” He wasn’t done.

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“Well, look, I hate to gloat, but sorry, I have to do a little bit because everybody was hedging about this election,” Maher said, before pointing to a series clips of himself on “Real Time” and various cable news programs predicting that the Democrats would deliver a “historical thumping” to the Republicans during the midterms. “Here’s something I could not have predicted: Trump’s reaction to the election.

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He said, ‘Congratulations to the Democrats, they did a good job,’” offered Maher, before looking directly into the camera and addressing his sparring partner: “Donnie, are you OK? I know we’ve been feuding. You sound unwell. You’re not even going to‘One Minute to Midnight’ Review: A Stellar Cast Deliver Interesting but Overly Preachy Disquisitions on the Changing Nature of Male-Female Relations

Variety#108 in United States

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