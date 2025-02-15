Bill Maher Reconsiders Stance on Trump's Firing of Inspectors General

Bill Maher, host of HBO's 'Real Time,' reevaluates his initial criticism of President Trump's decision to fire several inspectors general. He points to the massive amount of money lost to fraud annually by the federal government, questioning the effectiveness of the inspectors general as watchdogs. While acknowledging the importance of their role, Maher suggests that the scale of government waste might indicate a need for more comprehensive solutions.

Maher said, “I do know this, because this comes from the Government Accountability Office, that’s not the Trump administration, the federal government loses an estimated $521 billion a year to fraud. So, when Trump fired — the first thing he did all the inspectors general. And I thought, well, that’s not good, that’s their job to watchdog stuff. But if you’re losing $521 billion a year, how good are you watchdogging? You’ve got to — I’m not saying we should have fired them.” Maher’s comments came during a discussion about government waste and fraud. He noted that the Government Accountability Office, a non-partisan agency, estimates that the federal government loses an astounding $521 billion annually to fraud. This staggering amount, Maher argued, raises serious questions about the effectiveness of inspectors general in preventing such losses.He acknowledged that firing all the inspectors general was a drastic move and that they do play a crucial role in oversight. However, Maher suggested that the sheer scale of government waste indicates a systemic problem that requires a broader solution. He did not explicitly endorse Trump’s decision to fire the inspectors general but presented a thought-provoking perspective on the issue.





