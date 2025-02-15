Bill Maher Mocks Scouting America's Name Change, Blames It on Trump's Victory

Comedian Bill Maher criticized Scouting America's name change, arguing it was a move that contributed to Donald Trump's election. He compared the situation to an 'Onion headline' and expressed disbelief that the organization had dropped 'Boy Scouts' from its name.

Comedian Bill Maher expressed astonishment over Scouting America's (formerly The Boy Scouts of America) decision to change its name, arguing it was a move that contributed to Donald Trump 's election victory. On his HBO show 'Real Time' Friday, Maher reacted with a stunned tone, stating, 'The Boy Scouts of America cannot be called Boy Scouts anymore because it's exclusionary. Like there isn't a Girl Scouts? Like this is some kind of crime against nature. People are different.

' He likened the situation to an 'Onion headline,' referring to the satirical news website, and further declared, 'The whole f---ing country is such an Onion headline.' The organization adopted the new name, Scouting America, on its 115th anniversary, describing it as 'a pivotal moment in the organization’s journey,' according to a statement released in early February. Former Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan joined the discussion, questioning what America is 'giving young boys' through the Scouting program and emphasizing its potential benefits in providing 'structure, discipline, and education.' Ryan highlighted the importance of these experiences for boys to 'achieve, put forth effort, overcome failure,' ultimately contributing to their maturation into 'full functioning adults.' He expressed concern that eliminating these opportunities for boys would be 'insane.'Maher agreed, stating that targeting the program towards young boys because 'young boys are different than young girls' and requiring a 'different approach' is a valid reason for the change. Scouting America's President and CEO, Roger Krone, acknowledged 'some backlash' to the name change but reported a slight membership increase following the initial rebranding announcement in May. Krone attributed this to increased interest in the organization's move towards a 'more kind of gender-neutral name.' The shift follows a policy change in 2018 allowing girls to join the program, and previous changes in 2013 allowing gay youth and 2015 ending the ban on gay adult leaders.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BILL MAHER DONALD TRUMP SCOUTING AMERICA NAME CHANGE POLITICS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bill Maher: Younger Generations Harbor Dangerous Self-Loathing Towards AmericaOn HBO's 'Real Time,' Bill Maher suggested that younger generations have developed a concerning level of self-loathing towards America, attributing it to a lack of exposure to historical contexts like Communism and Socialism. Columnist Peggy Noonan countered that while America isn't perfect, it has been a generally good country and that self-criticism is valuable, but self-hatred is detrimental.

Read more »

Bill Maher Says Bob Dylan Nailed Life in America, 'Everything is Broken'President Donald Trump might wanna sit down for this news, but 'Y.M.C.A.' is not America's unofficial anthem -- not according to Bill Maher, who says Bob Dylan's got the perfect tune for our times.

Read more »

Bill Maher Blasts Younger Generation's 'Self-Loathing' of AmericaOn HBO's 'Real Time,' Bill Maher criticized younger generations for their negative views of America, claiming they lack the historical context of past threats like Communism and Socialism. Peggy Noonan countered that while America is not perfect, it is a great country and self-criticism is healthy, but self-hatred is destructive.

Read more »

Bill Maher: Younger Generations Have Dangerous Levels of Self-Loathing About AmericaOn HBO's 'Real Time,' Bill Maher argued that younger people hold a negative view of America due to a lack of exposure to historical lessons about Communism and socialism, contrasting it with older generations' more positive perspective.

Read more »

Boy Scouts of America Officially Changes Name to Scouting AmericaThe former Boy Scouts of America has officially changed its name to Scouting America, a move aimed at promoting inclusivity. The organization has faced backlash for the name change, with some critics arguing that it erases the group's heritage. Scouting America has been making changes in recent years to become more inclusive, allowing girls and gay youth to join.

Read more »

Nolte: ‘Captain America’ Star Tells Europe Captain America Shouldn’t Represent AmericaSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »