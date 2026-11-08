Bill Maher likens Texas going blue to ‘finding out your girlfriend is dating a lesbian’ in GOP midterms roast

Talk host Bill Maher marveled in his latest monologue about Democratic wins in red America – in particular the GOP’s shock loss to state Rep. James Talarico in the Texas Senate race.

Talk-show host Bill Maher marveled at Democrats’ victories in red America in his latest monologue — singling out the GOP’s stunning loss in the Texas Senate race to state Rep.

James Talarico.

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“For Republicans, losing Texas was like finding out your girlfriend is dating a lesbian. You knew she was unhappy – but you didn’t think she’d go that far,” the comedian said to laughs on the set of his “Real Time” show on HBO.ribbing Trump for conceding the results rather than claiming the election was stolen. Trump had repeatedly claimed throughout the campaign he won the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections even though he lost in 2020 to Joe Biden“Texas went.

South Carolina. Kansas – Kansas! Mississippi. Alaska – well, you don’t know about Alaska.

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They’re still counting Dan Sullivans,” he quipped, in a reference to Sen. Dan S. Sullivan andHe also riffed on one of the weirder elements of the entire campaign: Trump’s repeated comments about Sen. John Husted’s posterior.

NY suburbs’ last GOP strongholds flip as blue wave makes history on Long Island, WestchesterDem House majority swells to Obama-era levels as more GOP incumbents are wiped out“Even the power of John Husted’s muscular a– could not turn Ohio,” Maher said of the former political battleground where Democrats won both the Senate race, with former Sen. Sherrod Brown, and the governor’s race, with Amy Acton.

He then played a clip of Trump saying at a rally: “I looked at his a–, and I said, ‘His a–, it’s like a pile of muscle.

'”As for demographic swings that drove the blue wave, “Taylor Swift hasn’t lost this many white guys,” Maher said. Maher also took aim at what he described as Republican efforts to undermine the vote, but celebrated the results: “Even with the attempted rigging — and they did try to rig it in every different kind of way: mail-in balloting, intimidating the voters, all that s—. Democracy, man, kind of f—ing awesome! ”