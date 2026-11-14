Bill Maher Hosts Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Warm Interview

Arkansas Governor and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared on Bill Maher's show for a friendly discussion, where she praised Trump's leadership and avoided criticism of his administration.

Bill Maher’s interview with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday night was a mutual lovefest that ended with theHuckabee Sanders is the daughter of Mike Huckabee, Arkansas’s 44th governor, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and 2016 and is now Donald Trump’s ambassador to Israel.

She appeared onMaher welcomed Huckabee Sanders to the show and spoke warmly of her work as Arkansas governor, praising her approach to issues including free school breakfasts. As they wrapped up their cozy chat, Maher said, “They’re going to come after you to run for president now.

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”Maher spent much of the interview lobbing softballs at Huckabee Sanders, praising her efforts to reduce the influence of unions in schools and arguing that some Democrats who had won in the midterms supported communist policies, not socialist ones. The interview began with Huckabee Sanders telling Maher that she had been in the audience for one of his shows as a child, when her father appeared as a guest.

Maher’s first question praised Huckabee Sanders for holding on to the governorship amid a Democratic wave that swept Republicans out of office in states including Kansas, Texas, and Mississippi. Maher described her policy platform as “smart common sense workable policies,” before attempting to get Huckabee Sanders to critique the Trump administration. The former White House press secretary declined to take the bait, instead praising Trump for giving her the opportunity to serve as his press secretary during his first term.

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Maher pointed out that Karoline Leavitt, another former White House press secretary, had said very similar things when he interviewed her a few weeks ago. Huckabee Sanders slipped right back into spokesperson mode to defend Trump, saying he loved America and wanted “to see it succeed. ” Maher’s one significant point of contention was Trump’s refusal to concede his 2020 election loss, with Huckabee Sanders saying she would agree that Trump “did not assume that office. ”Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly.

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