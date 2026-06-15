Bill Maher Endorses Maine Senate Candidate Despite Nazi Tattoo and Scandals

Comedian Bill Maher is urging Maine voters to elect Democratic candidate Graham Platner to the U.S. Senate, even though Platner has a Nazi tattoo and faces multiple allegations of misconduct. Maher says a Democratic Senate is needed for balance, but his support conflicts with his recent centrist stance and ignores the controversies surrounding Platner.

Liberal HBO talk show host Bill Maher is urging Maine voters to support Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner , despite a series of controversial revelations about the candidate.

Maher's endorsement comes as a surprise given his recent shift toward more centrist positions, and it highlights the intense polarization surrounding the upcoming election. Platner's background includes a Nazi chest tattoo, allegations of inappropriate conduct with women, and extremist statements from his past, such as claiming to be a Communist and expressing disdain for law enforcement.

During his closing monologue, Maher acknowledged these scandals but argued that electing Platner would help restore Democratic control of the Senate, which he framed as essential for governmental balance. He also suggested that American voters are often uneducated, phone-obsessed, and 'nutty,' implying that Platner reflects a broader societal dysfunction. This rationale has drawn attention because Platner's opponent, Republican Susan Collins, is known for her independence and frequent disagreement with her party.

Maher's support for a candidate with such a contentious record raises questions about the prioritization of party control over individual character. The tattoo issue is particularly explosive; Platner initially claimed ignorance of its Nazi symbolism, but reports indicate he previously acknowledged its meaning.

Additionally, multiple ex-girlfriends have described unsettling behavior, including heavy drinking and womanizing. Maher's attempt to downplay the tattoo by blaming internet misinformation seems at odds with the evidence. He also noted a new kind of voter who is intensely political but poorly informed, though it remains unclear how that justifies choosing a candidate with a 'scary' backstory.

Ultimately, Maher's monologue presents a stark choice: vote for a flawed Democrat to achieve Senate balance or reject a candidate whose personal history many find abhorrent. The race in Maine has become a microcosm of national debates over tolerance, accountability, and the limits of political pragmatism. Voters must weigh the desire for partisan advantage against the moral implications of supporting someone with Platner's record.

While Maher frames it as a necessary step for democracy, critics see it as a dangerous acceptance of extremism. The outcome may hinge on whether Mainers value policy outcomes over personal conduct, or if they reject both candidates as unfit. With Collins as an alternative who breaks with her party, Maher's argument appears contradictory, making the endorsement even more puzzling





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