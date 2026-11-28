Host Bill Maher tells Piers Morgan that extreme political bias has drained the humor from late-night television, declaring the genre dead and lamenting cultural dumbing down.

Bill Maher has officially declared that late-night comedy is dead, attributing the genre's decline to the extreme political bias adopted by modern hosts. The HBO host made this candid admission during a Tuesday interview with British talk show host Piers Morgan, stating that the overt left-wing ideology prevalent in contemporary television has drained all the humor from the industry.

Maher Discusses Late-Night Comedy Decline

When Piers Morgan asked Maher if politically partisan figures like Jimmy Kimmel had conspired to kill late-night comedy, Maher did not hold back. He replied definitively that the genre definitely seems dead, acknowledging that the hosts do not appreciate his view. However, he maintained that their obvious political stance was a significant factor in the demise of the format. Maher emphasized that he knows his comments are unpopular with the very hosts he is discussing, but he insists that his assessment of the situation is factually true.

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Johnny Carson Retirement Timing Impact

Maher highlighted a critical historical turning point by noting that Johnny Carson retired in 1992, just in time to miss the shift toward hard-right ideology. He argued that Carson escaped the trend where comedians began veering into boringly ideological territory at the expense of humor. This retirement date marks the era before the current wave of political extremism took over late-night slots, allowing Carson to maintain a comedic focus that Maher believes has been lost.

Bill Maher's Stance on Political Extremism

While admitting that he has always been political in his own work, Maher distinguished himself from the extreme extremists who currently dominate the landscape. He explained that he tried not to be an extremist who specifically works to tick off half the country, a strategy he believes is fatal for broad appeal. He expressed relief that he is not lumped in with hosts who have no interest in playing to half the audience, noting that while they may be talented and funny, they actively alienate viewers.

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Piers Morgan on One-Sided Guest Lineups

Piers Morgan pointed out that the guest lineup on American late-night TV consists exclusively of left-wing figures, reinforcing Maher's concerns about bias. Maher responded by noting that he has lost fans on the far left for this reason, a development he does not miss. He asserted that if viewers do not understand what is wrong with their own political side, they are watching the wrong show, suggesting that his program offers a necessary corrective perspective.

Cultural Dumbing Down in American Media

Beyond political bias, Maher lamented the broader dumbing down of American culture as evidenced by the changing trends in late-night shows. He recalled a time when authors and book discussions were common, a practice he finds unimaginable in current programming. He criticized modern shows for barely talking and instead focusing on playing games, arguing that this shift indicates the country has gone in the wrong direction. Maher concluded that the nation has got dumber, reflecting his pessimistic view of the current cultural and media landscape.