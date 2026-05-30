Bill Maher Blasts Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert Series Lineup: “It Shows He’s Concerned for the Unemployed”

Bret Michaels, The Commodores, Young MC, Morris Day and Martina McBride are among the artists who have dropped out of the event's lineup.

“We’re having a big 250th birthday party for America, a concert. They announced the lineup. Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, Morris Day, Bret Michaels,” he said.

“I think this is very admirable about the president, it shows he’s concerned for the unemployed. ” Maher continued, “And then, after they announced this all-star lineup, a lot of them said, ‘No, what are you talking about? We’re not playing. ’ That’s got to hurt a lot when you can’t close the deal with Milli Vanilli.

”On Friday, Bret Michaels and The Commodores joined a group of musical talent who announced they were dropping out of the concert series. In a statement on his website, the Poison lead singer explained that “unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of.

” “Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable,” Michaels’ statement continued.

“Because of that, I have made the difficult decision to step away from this performance. … This isn’t about politics. It’s about staying true to what I’ve always believed in. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions.

That’s one of the freedoms our veterans fought for and something I’ve always respected. But as a father, friend and bandmate, I have to take threats and safety concerns seriously. ”have also exited the Freedom 250 concert slate. Milli Vanilli was also announced as part of the lineup, however Jodie Rocco, a member of the group, told theThe event will take place from June 25 to July 10 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

, as part of the Freedom 250 public-private partnership, which is backed by the Trump administration. Dan Levy Compares ‘Heated Rivalry’ Success to That of ‘Schitt’s Creek’: Both “Only Exist Because Canada Saw Value in Them First”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN anchor blasts Biden admin’s ‘deceptiveness’ after Jill's ‘stunning’ health concerns admissionJill Biden made a “stunning admission” that she’d feared her husband had a stroke onstage during the disastrous 2024 presidential debate.

Read more »

Cecilia Vega Blasts CBS After Firing From '60 Minutes'Vega said that the show has experienced 'censorship, both imposed and self-driven.'

Read more »

No. 1 Alabama Outlasts No. 8 UCLA with Big Blasts from Pupillo, WellsThe Crimson Tide is advancing to the winners' bracket of the Women's College World Series thanks to some timely home runs and another strong performance in the

Read more »

Bears stadium 'mega-projects' bill among Illinois lawmakers' items before end of legislative sessionTime is ticking for Illinois lawmakers to decide by the end of this weekend whether the 'mega-projects' bill, that would benefit a new Chicago Bears stadium in the state, will pass. There are also other big issues to tackle.

Read more »