Bill Maher Backs Spencer Pratt For L.A. Mayor: 'Had Me at Hello'

Comedian and HBO late-night host Bill Maher shared that he felt that reality star and Republican candidate for Los Angeles mayor Spencer Pratt was 'authentic,' stating that he had him 'at hello.'

Comedian and HBO late-night host Bill Maher shared that he felt that reality star and Republican candidate for Los Angeles mayor Spencer Pratt was “authentic,” stating that he had him “at hello.

”, Pratt explained that he “never planned” to run for mayor of LA, adding that he “ran to have a bigger platform to expose all the negligence” under current LA Mayor Karen Bass and Democrats such as Gov. Gavin Newsom . Pratt added that the Democrats “failed” him.

When asked if he was “strong enough to buck the unions,” Pratt spoke about how while Bass says “every single union endorses her,” the members of the unions will come up to him “in the streets” and let him know that they support him.

“The union leadership never reflects actually what the people who have kids, and the community, they don’t connect,” Pratt continued. “That’s the backroom dealing that as mayor, I will do whatever I can to make sure the membership — because with the disconnect from the membership to then the politicians, because even the people in the unions, they’re politicians.

” Pratt continued to point out that the higher-ups in the police department, and fire department are “politicians,” and expressed that they needed the “people that are actually the ones on the ground level to get their say connecting to what the mayor or the city council” is doing.

“You had me at hello,” Maher said. “On so many of these things, and you just have the exact right, I didn’t know until I talked to you, honestly, today, but you have the exact right impatience with this s**t. It’s very authentic. ”about how “because of the power of the unions” behind Bass, “she’s still the favorite to win.

” “We haven’t had a Republican mayor for a couple decades,” Marlow said.

“And so it’s all an extension of the same one party rule. And if you ask anyone, do you think that it’s good to have one party rule in a given city, in a given state? No one’s going to say yes. No one in the entire world is going to say that.

It is a positive thing, that we have one party that gets to dominate and never gets held to account. But because of the power of the unions, because Karen Bass has all the unions lined behind her, she’s still the favorite to win, even though the city burned down on her watch. ”“If you don’t vote, I don’t want to hear you ever complain about any of the filth, crime, or decline in LA again,” Pratt wrote in a





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