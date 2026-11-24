The gala, set to take place at Four Seasons' Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Dec. 2, will also shine a spotlight on Richard and Marjorie Fond, who will receive the Outstanding Alumni Award.

The pair are set for top honors at the institution’s gala — taking place at Four Seasons’ Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Dec. 2 — with Maher poised to receive the Rodney Respect Award while Allen will take home an Impact Award .

The program will also shine a spotlight on Richard and Marjorie Fond, who will receive the Outstanding Alumni Award for their “professional achievements and commitment to education and philanthropy. ”The gala has a theme of “Celebrating Resilience,” which the foundation came up with as a way to pay respects to LACC students and how they turn up daily “to overcome obstacles and build better futures.

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” The foundation will also give them a platform at the event by welcoming LACC student artists to the stage for a musical performance. The Rodney Respect Award is named after late comedy icon Rodney Dangerfield. LACC is home to the Rodney Dangerfield Institute, which offers four classes including a stand-up workshop, improvisational comedy, joke writing and an American film comedy genre class.

Maher, long-running host of HBO’s, will be feted for his wide-ranging career that includes work as a stand-up comedian, TV host, author, podcaster, political satirist and someone “who has been a defining voice of American comedy and political commentary for more than three decades,” per the foundation. Allen, who was recently honored by Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai, serves as founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, which manages a portfolio of such brands as the Weather Channel, HBCUGO, TheGrio Television Network, BuzzFeed and HuffPost, among others.

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He created and hosts the long-runningThe Fonds are LACC alumni. Marji, who also graduated from UCLA and Pacifica Graduate Institute, had a career in journalism and publishing with roles at the. Rich earned a doctor of pharmacy degree from USC and enjoyed a 41-year career in pharmacy. The Fonds have contributed to LACC and established endowed scholarships at UCLA and USC.

LACC is a flagship institution of the Los Angeles Community College District and serves more than 15,000 students. The LACC Foundation provides more than $3 million annually in scholarships, emergency assistance and program support. Gala proceeds support scholarships, stipends, food and emergency assistance and career training resources like tools, equipment and certification fees needed by students pursuing careers in high-demand fields.

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