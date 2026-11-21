Bill Maher and Rep-elect Bobby Pulido discuss why congressional investigations into Donald Trump will likely fail due to immunity, pardons, and Senate dynamics.

Bill Maher and incoming Representative Bobby Pulido (D-TX) appeared on Friday's broadcast of HBO's Real Time to discuss the political landscape regarding potential investigations into Donald Trump. Both the comedian and the elected official expressed deep skepticism that such inquiries would yield any tangible legal consequences for the former president. They argued that despite public sentiment and clear evidence of misconduct, the structural and political barriers make successful prosecution nearly impossible.

Investigative Futility and Legal Barriers

Maher opened the discussion by asserting that the Democratic Party cannot simultaneously conduct aggressive investigations and cooperate with the Trump administration. He believed that pursuing legal action would only enrage Trump and destabilize any potential working relationship. The host suggested that expecting federal officials to arrest Trump allies like Jared Kushner was a delusional expectation given the current political climate.

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Maher explicitly compared the futility of such efforts to masturbation, emphasizing how disconnected these expectations are from political reality. He noted that while voters have expressed a desire for Congress to focus on making life more affordable, these political realities take precedence. He did not argue that investigating Trump is morally wrong, citing tapes of him asking for votes in Georgia as clear evidence of wrongdoing.

However, Maher insisted that moral rightness does not translate into political feasibility. He outlined three specific mechanisms Trump could use to neutralize any investigative efforts. These include the pardon power, Supreme Court rulings on immunity, and the composition of the Senate. Each of these factors creates a formidable shield against accountability, regardless of the evidence presented by investigators.

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Pardons and Judicial Immunity Precedents

The first major obstacle Maher identified is the pre-pardon power that Trump received from President Joe Biden. He described this as a difficult argument to counter because it establishes a precedent that Trump himself benefited from. This pardon essentially removes one of the most potent tools Democrats might use against the former president in any future legal proceedings.

Secondly, Maher pointed to a Supreme Court ruling that grants presidents pretty much total immunity for their official actions. This legal protection means that many activities that would be crimes for other citizens are shielded from prosecution when performed by a president. This judicial precedent significantly limits the scope of any potential impeachment or criminal charges related to official duties.

The third barrier is the composition of the Senate, which remains a significant hurdle for impeachment efforts. Although Democrats won control of the House, they are still eleven seats shy of the sixty-seven votes needed to convict an official in an impeachment trial. This mathematical reality means that even if the House brings articles of impeachment, the Senate is unlikely to provide the necessary supermajority for conviction.

Ethics Legislation and Future Oversight

Following the discussion on legal futility, Maher shifted the conversation toward ethics legislation that does not specifically target Trump. This approach aims to create broader frameworks for accountability without appearing politically motivated against a single individual. The goal is to establish rules that apply universally, thereby avoiding the appearance of a partisan witch hunt.

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During this segment, Bobby Pulido raised questions about who will and who will not receive pre-emptive pardons. This uncertainty creates a complex legal environment where the scope of accountability remains unclear. The lack of clarity regarding pardons adds another layer of difficulty for any legislative attempts to enforce ethical standards within the executive branch.

Pulido also stated that the House Oversight Committee will investigate various issues related to the administration. This committee is expected to play a key role in monitoring government actions and holding officials accountable. Despite the challenges outlined by Maher, Pulido believes that these investigations are necessary to maintain transparency and public trust in government institutions.

The consensus between Maher and Pulido is that while investigations may not lead to jail time or conviction, they remain important for political and historical record. The focus must shift toward legislative solutions and public accountability rather than relying solely on the judicial system. Voters expect their representatives to address both corruption and economic concerns, even if the paths to achieving these goals are fraught with obstacles.

Ultimately, the conversation highlights the tension between moral imperatives and political realities in the current era. The structural advantages held by Trump and his allies make traditional accountability measures largely ineffective. Policymakers must now consider alternative strategies to ensure that the government remains responsive to the needs and ethical expectations of the American public.