WSYX ABC 6 is On Your Side, providing local news, first warning weather forecasts and alerts, traffic updates, consumer advocacy, and the latest information about sports, politics, law enforcement, community events, government waste, and much more, including ABC network news and entertainment programming.

If signed into law, the bill would lower the age for concealed carry without a permit in Ohio from 21 to 18. If signed into law, the age for concealed carry without a permit in Ohio would lower from 21 to 18.

"I think it is an incredibly, potentially dangerous bill that could be passed," said Pastor Michael Young with City of Grace Church. "I say dangerous, because it's impacting our young people. " "They can vote, they can go to battle for us for them to protect the country, and so we think it's only appropriate that they should be able to carry to protect themselves," said Eric Delbert, owner of L.E. P.D.

Also read Columbus Weather: One more mild afternoon before showers, cold temperatures return tonight

Firearms, Range & Training Facility. Along with lowering the age for concealed carry to 18, it would also allow loaded firearms to be in reach of a driver or passenger in a car and broaden Ohio's concealed carry law to include weapons that are not guns.

"Our view is that the juvenile thugs, if you will, that are out there today, are going to be out there tomorrow whether this bill gets signed or not," said Delbert. Delbert said he feels it's important that 18-year-olds who want to carry a firearm go through training.

Advertisement

"They need to educate themselves, but we shouldn't, you know exclude them from a constitutional right, just because there's an element of our society who chooses to take that and do bad things with it," he said. New data from the Columbus Division of Police shows the age group with the most homicide suspects this year is 18 through 21.

"We're working every single day, whether it be these community organizations, those who are passionate about young people in this city, working every day to try to eliminate violence amongst that younger age group and to pass a bill like this is almost as if it's counterintuitive," said Pastor Young. "It's making it easier to access things that can cause harm.

" Pastor Young said he wants Governor DeWine to think about the young people who could be impacted by the change. "The reality is many times young people of color, whether it be legally or illegally, if they're bearing arms, they're not viewed the same way as other ethnicities, so I think it could be potentially harmful to our community. " Pastor Young said.

Columbus City Attorney, Zack Klein, Columbus President, Shannon Hardin, and Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney, Shayla Favor, are all calling for Governor DeWine to veto the bill.

“Most Ohioans want commonsense reforms like safe storage requirements that keep guns out of the hands of children and teens, but this legislature continues to move our state in the wrong direction,” said Klein. “Making it easier for teens to possess firearms with no training or permits is beyond reckless. It’s even more indefensible when the leading cause of death among American youth is gun violence. Gov.

Advertisement

DeWine needs to summon the courage to stand up to this nonsense and veto this dangerous bill. ” “The data doesn’t lie, Mr. Governor: An average of 184 children and teens in Ohio die by guns every year. Thirty percent of these deaths are suicides and 66% are homicides, according to Everytown for Gun Safety. This provision would only put more guns in the hands of teenagers,” wrote Hardin in the letter to Governor DeWine.

“While we also find other provisions in S.B. 278 troubling, none is a greater threat to the safety and well-being of children than this potential law that would further the gun violence epidemic killing children by arming teenagers in Ohio. ” "Firearms are among the leading causes of death for children and teens in this country, yet Ohio lawmakers have chosen to expand concealed carry privileges for young adults," said Favor.

"Our office sees firsthand the lasting impact of these tragedies. As perpetrators of both domestic and gun violence trend younger, we cannot afford to ignore these consequences as we consider laws that affect the safety of future generations.

"Two people are dead and 10 others are in the hospital after a crash involving two COTA buses near the Ohio State Fairgrounds. The crash happened along East 11th Avenue Monday morning. A 5-year-old, who is nonverbal and has autism, ran out of her classroom and reached busy Broad Street, nearly hit by a bus. Her mother calls it child endangerment; the district faces questions over a 10-minute gap.

ABC 6 Chief Meteorologist Marshall McPeek is back at work after battling sarcoma for a year and a half. McPeek said the treatment took a toll, but he is now focused on recovery and returning to normal as much as possiblNeighbors rushed to an 8 a.m. crash at E. 11th and E. Grant when two COTA buses collided. Witness Maria Alves ran out barefoot in a robe, used a stepladder to free riders. Two drivers died; nine hospitalized.