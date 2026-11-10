Bill Hader on Horror Film They Know and Voice Role in The Cat in the Hat

Bill Hader discusses his new horror film They Know starring with Linda Cardellini and his voice role in The Cat in the Hat animated movie.

Bill Hader recently sat down with Collider reporter Samantha Coley to discuss his dual roles in two distinct film projects. He currently serves as the voice actor for the title character in a new animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat. Simultaneously, he stars in and co-wrote the horror film They Know, which also features Linda Cardellini in the cast. Hader used the interview to clarify his unconventional approach to genre classification.

The Cat in the Hat Voice Role and Background

Hader expressed that voicing the iconic Dr. Seuss character is a straightforward task compared to his acting work in Barry. He described the role as considerably easier to explain to audiences. This project holds personal significance as it traces back to one of the first books he remembers owning as a child. The animated feature represents a return to the literary source material that originally sparked his interest in the character decades ago.

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They Know Horror Film and Divorce Theme

They Know marks Hader's latest effort as a director, following his work on his HBO series Barry. He reached for comparisons from his previous success to explain how loosely he applies the horror genre label. He compared it to calling Barry a crime show, noting that the film is only partially within that category. Hader stated that the core of the movie is really funny and fundamentally about divorce. He declined to provide further details about the plot or specific scares.

Genre Labeling and Creative Freedom

The discussion highlighted Hader's preference for vague descriptions when promoting his directorial projects. He emphasized that strict genre definitions do not accurately reflect the tone of They Know. By referencing his experience with Barry, he illustrated how a show can fit multiple categories without being confined to one. This approach allows him to maintain creative control over audience expectations before they watch the film.

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Collider Interview and Industry Context

Coly's interview with Hader covered the transition from television success to independent film direction. The conversation provided insight into his mindset as he navigates different types of storytelling. Hader's comments suggest a deliberate strategy to keep the specifics of They Know under wraps. This method mirrors the mystery often associated with horror marketing in the industry.

Future Projects and Audience Engagement

Both films represent significant milestones in Hader's career beyond his television fame. The Cat in the Hat offers a chance to work with classic literature in a modern animated format. They Know provides an outlet for his horror interests while tackling serious themes like marital breakdown. Audiences can expect a unique blend of humor and tension in the upcoming release.