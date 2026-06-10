Bill Gates Testifies Before House Oversight Committee on Jeffrey Epstein Probe

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, testified before the House Oversight Committee on June 10, 2026, as part of the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gates' association with Epstein began in 2011 and lasted until at least late 2014. Epstein was federally indicted in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. Gates has denied any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of girls and has said he met only to discuss philanthropy. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation acknowledged in February that a small number of employees had met with Epstein based on his 'claims that he could mobilize significant philanthropic resources for global health.'

Bill Gates , co-founder of Microsoft , arrived on Capitol Hill for a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein . The committee is looking into Epstein's network of associates, including Gates, who have been linked to the disgraced financier through documents released by the Justice Department.

The investigation has also involved other powerful figures, such as former President Bill Clinton and Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer, who have denied involvement in Epstein's crimes. Gates' association with Epstein began in 2011, three years after Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to soliciting prostitution from a minor, and lasted until at least late 2014, according to the documents.

Epstein was federally indicted in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. The Justice Department alleged that Epstein formed a vast network of underage girls, some as young as 14, for him to sexually abuse between 2002 and 2005. Gates has denied any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of girls and has said he met only to discuss philanthropy. He has called his association with Epstein 'a huge mistake.

' Both Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, have said his association with Epstein created tension in their marriage. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation acknowledged in February that a small number of employees had met with Epstein based on his 'claims that he could mobilize significant philanthropic resources for global health.

' They never created a charitable fund together, and the foundation made no payments to Epstein. Foundation CEO Mark Suzman commissioned an external review in March to examine its past engagement with Epstein. Gates was questioned for more than six hours by lawmakers about his association with Epstein more than two decades ago. Epstein had visited the White House several times during Clinton's presidency, and Clinton flew occasionally on Epstein's private jet.

The former Democratic president said he had seen no signs of Epstein's sexual abuse and stopped associating with him long before Epstein's 2008 guilty plea. Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer, the committee chairman, formally requested that Gates testify after he appeared multiple times in a trove of documents released by the Justice Department as part of its Epstein probe.

The investigation has also involved other powerful figures, such as former President Donald Trump, who had his own relationship with Epstein. Republicans have said they have not come across any evidence that Trump did anything wrong during his well-documented friendship with Epstein. The House Oversight Committee is scheduled to interview Gates behind closed doors, as they have done with other witnesses in the investigation. Transcripts are often released later.

Gates noted he was there voluntarily and said he hoped his testimony would be useful for the committee. He said, 'I hope my testimony is helpful to the work, the important work of the committee, to find justice for the victims.





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