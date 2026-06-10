Bill Gates grilled on Capitol Hill over ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been questioned by the House Oversight Committee over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gates has denied any wrongdoing and claims he 'did nothing wrong' in his association with Epstein, whom he has called a 'huge mistake'.

Bill Gates arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday to be grilled on his ties to Jeffrey Epstein . Gates told reporters before heading into the closed-door interview that he hopes his testimony is helpful to the House Oversight Committee 's work in finding justice for the victims.

Gates was summoned by Congress after photos and emails released in the Epstein files showed new depths to his relationship with the pedophile financier. Epstein in one email alleged that Gates planned to slip his wife Melinda an antibiotic to combat a sexually transmitted disease he contracted from 'Russian girls.

' They also included new photos which showed Gates posing with young women. The billionaire Microsoft founder's 27-year marriage to Melinda collapsed in 2021, with his Epstein relationship a contributing factor. Melinda said of Epstein after their divorce: 'He was abhorrent. He was evil personified.

My heart breaks for these women'. Gates has called associating with Epstein a 'huge mistake', but claims that he 'did nothing wrong' and 'saw nothing illegal.

' Their contact was mostly from 2011 to 2014 and involved meetings, emails and travel on Epstein's plane. Gates has repeatedly denied ever traveling to Epstein's Caribbean island. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrives for a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 10.

Included in the files are calendar entries for meetings between Gates and Epstein, email correspondence between the two about philanthropic projects and photos of Gates at events that Epstein also attended. Their professional relationship began in 2011, three years after Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to soliciting prostitution from a minor, and lasted until at least late 2014, according to the documents.

Epstein was federally indicted in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. The Justice Department alleged that Epstein formed a vast network of underage girls, some as young as 14, for him to sexually abuse between 2002 and 2005. He died by suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Gates, who chairs the Gates Foundation, has not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and has denied any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of girls. He has said they met only to discuss philanthropy and has called his association with Epstein 'a huge mistake.

' Both Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, have said his association with Epstein created tension in their marriage. The foundation acknowledged in February that a small number of employees had met with Epstein based on his 'claims that he could mobilize significant philanthropic resources for global health.

' They never created a charitable fund together, and the foundation made no payments to Epstein. Foundation CEO Mark Suzman commissioned an external review in March to examine its past engagement with Epstein. At another closed-door deposition in February, former President Bill Clinton faced more than six hours of questioning from lawmakers about his association with Epstein more than two decades ago.

Epstein had visited the White House several times during Clinton's presidency, and Clinton flew occasionally on Epstein's private jet. The former Democratic president said he had seen no signs of Epstein's sexual abuse and stopped associating with him long before Epstein's 2008 guilty plea. Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. Democrats on the House committee have pushed for testimony from President Donald Trump, a Republican who had his own relationship with Epstein.

Republicans have said they have not come across any evidence that Trump did anything wrong during his well-documented friendship with Epstein





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