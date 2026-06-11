Bill Gates Denies Complicity in Jeffrey Epstein's Actions, Claims He Was Blackmailed

Billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates claimed Wednesday that disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein attempted to use information about his personal life, including his multiple marriage infidelities, to blackmail him. Gates also claimed no knowledge of any of Epstein's actions and refuted any and all other accusations he was somehow complicit in the late paedophile's actions. Documents from the Epstein files, released by the U.S. Department of Justice, included email exchanges between Epstein and Gates along with photographs of the smiling billionaire willingly joining events attended by the financier.

Billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates claimed Wednesday that disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein attempted to use information about his personal life, including his multiple marriage infidelities, to blackmail him.

Gates also claimed no knowledge of any of Epstein's actions and refuted any and all other accusations he was somehow complicit in the late paedophile's actions. Documents from the Epstein files, released by the U.S. Department of Justice, included email exchanges between Epstein and Gates along with photographs of the smiling billionaire willingly joining events attended by the financier.

More denials came Wednesday as lawmakers probed Gates on just how plausible it is that he, one of the titans of the information sphere, would have remained largely incurious about the details of Epstein's background, including facts that were already in the public domain. Gates, a leftist icon of environmentalism and health philanthropy, pleaded per his prepared remarks as seen and ignored shouted questions from members of the media.

After hours of testimony, the 70-year-old left and plowed his way out through a throng of reporters and protesters. He joins former President Bill Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other powerful figures who have appeared before the bipartisan committee. Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison term, appeared virtually in February but invoked her right to refuse to answer questions.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges and was found dead in his prison cell in August that year





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Jeffrey Epstein Bill Gates Blackmail House Oversight Committee Epstein Files House Oversight Committee Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Trafficking Charges Prison Cell Environmentalism Health Philanthropy

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