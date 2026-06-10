Bill Gates Admits to Affairs, Alleges Epstein Blackmail in Congressional Testimony

Bill Gates testified that Jeffrey Epstein attempted to blackmail him using information about his infidelities, and Gates acknowledged his affairs were painful for his family.

Bill Gates , the Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist, publicly admitted for the first time that he had extramarital affairs during a congressional hearing on Wednesday, June 10.

Gates, 70, testified that the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein attempted to blackmail him using that sensitive information. Gates said he learned Epstein had become aware of details about his personal life, including infidelities, and that the financier used that knowledge to try to pressure him into renewing their association. Gates stated, These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family.

He added that the public can now see, following the release of documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, what Epstein was attempting to do. Gates alleged that Epstein tried to leverage information about his infidelities, along with many lies, to force him to re-engage. Gates emphasized that Epstein was unsuccessful in that effort, but it shows some of the ways he tried to exploit their interactions to further his own agenda.

One batch of Epstein Files released in January included an unsent email from Epstein claiming that Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted infection. In a February statement, Gates had denied that claim, saying his relationship with Epstein had nothing to do with that kind of behavior. He noted that the email was apparently written by Epstein to himself and never sent, calling it false and speculating that Epstein might have been trying to attack him.

During the hearing, Gates reiterated that he should never have met with Epstein, a statement he has repeated several times since his name appeared in the files. He made clear that he never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct, and that they never had a personal relationship. Gates explained that he was never interested in that and never reciprocated, adding that they met only three times to discuss possible philanthropic work.

He told lawmakers that he informed Epstein they would go no further and stopped communicating or meeting with him. Gates claimed that no vehicle for charitable giving was ever created and no funds were raised. The testimony comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Epstein's network and the relationships he cultivated with powerful figures. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The Department of Justice has been releasing files related to his case, and Gates is among several prominent individuals whose names have surfaced. Gates acknowledged the pain his affairs caused his family, but he insisted that his interactions with Epstein were solely about philanthropy and were brief. He stressed that he cut off all contact once he realized Epstein's intentions.

The hearing also touched on Gates' broader philanthropic work through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, but the focus remained on his association with Epstein. Lawmakers pressed Gates on why he continued to meet with Epstein after concerns were raised, but Gates maintained that he did not know the full extent of Epstein's crimes at the time. He expressed regret for not having been more cautious and for the distress that has resulted from his past decisions.

The Epstein Files continue to prompt questions about the extent of Epstein's influence and the knowledge of those around him





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