As dozens of newly elected governors gathered in Park City, Utah, former President Bill Clinton encouraged them to make a to-do list of priorities, and to work together to solve some of the biggest problems in the country.

Former President Bill Clinton attends the 9/11 commemoration ceremony on the 25th anniversary at the Memorial Plaza in Manhattan, New York, on Sept. 11. Clinton at a gathering in Park City of dozens of newly elected governors encouraged them to make a to-do list of priorities.

Former President Bill Clinton urged new governors to prioritize collaboration in solving national issues. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore highlighted the importance of action on affordability and accountability.

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PARK CITY — As dozens of newly elected governors gathered in Park City, Utah, after the midterm election's historic blue wave, former President Bill Clinton encouraged them to make a to-do list of priorities and to work together to solve some of the biggest problems in the country, including reestablishing trust.

"That's my wish for you. I wish that this incredible spirit that has taken over America can take some of the poison out, and leave the conflict in," Clinton said.

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"The arguments are good; none of us are right all the time. But you have this incredible opportunity, and the country is pulling for you, everyone.

"Governors spent two days listening to discussions on issues specific to their new jobs, including how to command a state's response in the face of disaster, how to score bipartisan wins, how to build momentum during their first 100 days, and how to handle their"new normal" living in the public eye. "This historic class of new governors is full of trailblazers and consensus-builders," Moore, who is also the chair of the National Governors Association, said in a news release.

"The American people sent a clear message that they want action on affordability, accountability and AI. They want leaders who fight for them, not fight with each other.

" During his discussion with Moore, Clinton spoke on how keeping a running list of their goals could help the new governors tackle issues like the affordability crisis. "I would make a list of where you'd like to be at the end of the year, what you'd like to be able to talk about," he said.

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"And I think all of you, particularly, a fair representation of Democrats and Republicans, should make lists that the Governors Association be able to rather distill and organize about very specific things, even on the federal government. " He also told the governors-elect that they should think about how every action sends a signal to voters about what their elected leaders' priorities are.

"People need to know where you're coming from, and a lot of you won — I followed these races pretty closely — because people thought you were on the level," he said. "They thought you were straightforward. They didn't agree with you on everything. They thought you were on the level.

They thought you were basically in it for them, and you would do your best to do what you thought, and you will do your best to get something done.

"The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Democrats clinch a historic House majority of at least 258 seats, the largest since 1992Trump vows to work with Democrats to cap credit card interest rates at 10%