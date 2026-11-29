With North Carolina's win over NC State, Bill Belichick achieved something he'd yet to do in his head coaching career.

The North Carolina Tar Heels picked up a 35-6 win over the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday, as head coach Bill Belichick added to a coaching resume that had mostly included achievements at the professional level.

With Saturday's victory, North Carolina improved to 6-6 overall. Six wins are the benchmark for a college football team to become bowl-game eligible. Belichick was 4-8 in his first season as the Tar Heels' head coach, showing improvement in his college coaching career. He was the New England Patriots' coach for 24 seasons and broke multiple coaching records, including winning six Super Bowls, the most of any head coach in NFL history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before his New England tenure, he won two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator for the N.Y. Giants. Belichick and the Patriots organization parted ways in 2023, several years after star quarterback Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay. When he took on the head coaching job for North Carolina, it raised questions about whether he could enjoy the same success at the collegiate level as he did in the NFL.