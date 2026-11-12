Bill Belichick's Expanding Nantucket Real Estate Portfolio

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick continues to expand his real estate holdings on Nantucket Island, with investments dating back decades before his NFL success and a recent multi-million dollar purchase in downtown Nantucket.

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pre game against ther Jets at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connecthas spent much of his adult life moving from one football job to the next.

Nantucket is the place he has always come back to. , years before becoming an NFL head coach. Nearly five decades later, those early investments have grown into an impressive real estate portfolio, with his remaining holdings estimated to be worth approximately $15 million. But behind the multimillion-dollar properties is a relationship with Nantucket that predates almost everything football fans know him for.

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Belichick's real estate history on Nantucket began with two lots in Siasconset, the coastal village on the island's eastern end commonly called 'Sconset. Over the years, he expanded those holdings into a collection of traditional cedar-shingled homes on and around Shell Street, creating a family retreat that grew alongside his coaching career. He was still working his way through the NFL coaching ranks when he made those first purchases.

By the time he became the face of the Patriots' six-championship dynasty, Nantucket had already been part of his life for decades. The compound wasn't a purchase made after his greatest success. It was something Belichick had been building long before the championships arrived. In May 2024, just months after his 24-year run as Patriots head coach ended, Belichick made another substantial investment on the island.

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The approximately 2,854-square-foot property sits near downtown Nantucket, offering a different setting from his longtime Siasconset retreat. Built in 1983 and renovated in 2017, the home features a covered front porch, an updated kitchen, outdoor living space and a finished basement. Automated real estate estimates have since placed its value above $5 million, although those figures are not formal appraisals. The timing was particularly interesting.

Belichick's future in football was uncertain following his departure from New England, but his commitment to Nantucket clearly hadn't changed. Belichick's holdings also include property on North Gully Road in Siasconset, where a new home has been under construction. Automated estimates have valued the property at approximately $3.8 million, though that figure can fluctuate.in November 2025 for $3.795 million, roughly $1.35 million more than his original purchase price before accounting for expenses and improvements.

Belichick retained other properties on the island, including his longtime Siasconset holdings and the Fair Street home. Belichick's remaining Nantucket properties have a rough estimated combined value of approximately $15 million, based on reported transactions and available real estate estimates. That number is not a verified appraisal, particularly because his Siasconset compound includes multiple properties with a complicated ownership history.

His Fair Street home was purchased for $4.8 million, while the North Gully Road property carries an automated estimate approaching $4 million. The longtime compound accounts for another substantial portion of his holdings. Belichick was buying land on Nantucket before he became an NFL head coach. He kept returning during the Patriots' championship years and continued investing after his departure from New England.

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For a coach who has spent nearly his entire life in a profession where nothing stays the same for long, Nantucket has been the exception. Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR. At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series.

Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.