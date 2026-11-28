Head coach Bill Belichick leads the North Carolina Tar Heels to a decisive 35-6 victory over NC State. This win marks the program's first bowl eligibility under his tenure and ends a five-game losing streak to their rivals on Senior Day.

Head coach Bill Belichick secured his first bowl eligibility with the North Carolina Tar Heels by delivering a commanding 35-6 victory against the NC State Wolfpack on November 28, 2026. The win at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, snapped a five-game losing streak against their arch-rivals and capped off a dominant Senior Day celebration.

Historic Win Under Belichick Leadership

This decisive triumph represents the first time the Tar Heels have qualified for a postseason bowl game under the guidance of Belichick. The team displayed exceptional control across all phases of the game from the opening kickoff, combining a stifling defensive performance with a balanced offensive attack.

Also read WVU's Updated Win Probability vs. North Carolina — ESPN BPI Predictor

The victory energized the fan base and validated the building process within the program. It marks a significant turning point for the university football team, showcasing the potential that has been developing since Belichick took the helm.

Burgess and Offensive Stars Shine

True freshman quarterback Travis Burgess delivered a career-defining performance to spearhead the offensive surge. Burgess completed twenty-two of thirty-two passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns. This marked his second consecutive game throwing for over 350 yards, highlighting his rapid adaptation to the collegiate level.

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Bell provided evidence of his maturation since his debut against Louisville, utilizing a potent deep ball that complements his elite athleticism. He maintained poise under pressure throughout the contest, even as he navigates the learning curve of reading hot options against blitz packages.

Wide receiver Trech Kekahuna provided a major spark by catching a touchdown pass in the first quarter. His connection with Burgess exemplified the growing chemistry within the young receiving corps. Wide receiver Jaden Jefferson also contributed significantly by returning a kickoff for his second touchdown of the season.

Seniors and Rookies Honored on Senior Day

The Tar Heels honored a distinguished group of academic seniors and players graduating this winter or spring during the pre-game ceremonies. Running back Benjamin Hall, known as Mr. Carolina, was among the key figures recognized for his academic and athletic achievements alongside the team.

Other notable seniors included wide receiver Coleman Bryson, wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., edge rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude, linebacker Derek McDonald, and defensive back Kaleb Cost. Their contributions laid the groundwork for the program's current success.

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The celebration also highlighted the future of the Tar Heels, including true junior Shipp, who is eligible to declare for the NFL Draft by January 13. His presence in the senior class underscores the depth of talent that could transition to the professional ranks.

Defensive Dominance and Team Depth

The defensive unit executed a masterclass in containment, holding the Wolfpack to just six points on their home turf. The performance was characterized by relentless pressure and disciplined coverage that neutralized North Carolina State's offensive rhythm.

Clockback Jaziel Hart secured his first two career interceptions, providing crucial turnovers that shifted momentum in UNC's favor. These plays demonstrated the defensive potential that has been a hallmark of Belichick's strategic approach.

Wide receiver CJ Sadler made a notable 15-yard catch, adding to the collective effort that overwhelmed the opposition. The synergy between the veteran leaders and the emerging young players created an unstoppable force that secured the bowl-eligible status for the first time under the current coaching regime.