Bill Algeo Retires From UFC After Back-To-Back KO Losses

Veteran UFC featherweight Bill Algeo announces his retirement following a two-fight losing streak. Algeo reflects on his career, expressing gratitude for the opportunities and the support of his fans and fellow fighters.

Bill Algeo, a veteran UFC featherweight, has announced his retirement from combat sports after a two-fight losing streak. Algeo's final bout was a knockout loss to Kyle Nelson in March 2024, following a prior KO defeat at the hands of Doo Ho Choi in July 2023. Despite the recent setbacks, Algeo leaves the sport with a respectable 18-9 overall record, including a 5-5 mark in the UFC .

Algeo expressed gratitude for the opportunities the sport provided, acknowledging the UFC's role in sustaining fighters during the pandemic and thanking his fans and supporters. He also highlighted the camaraderie and respect he shared with his fellow fighters, noting their well wishes in the comments section of his retirement announcement. While Algeo never reached the pinnacle of the UFC rankings, his performances earned him the admiration of his peers. His most notable victory came in July 2022 against Herbert Burns, where he secured a TKO win after Burns succumbed to exhaustion. Algeo's retirement paves the way for new challenges as he transitions into a coaching role at his gym, @algeomma, guiding aspiring fighters in their pursuit of glory. He aims to utilize his experience and knowledge to nurture the next generation of combat sports athletes





