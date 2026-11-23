Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman warned further Fed rate hikes could trigger a recession as officials weigh another increase in December.

Markets and economists widely expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in its December meeting. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman warned Sunday that the Federal Reserve risks pushing the US and the world into recession if it keeps raising interest rates to try to bring inflation back to 2%, arguing that financial conditions have already tightened “massively.

”that the required investment in global military spending, tariffs, and massive investment in AI infrastructure and energy means that 3% inflation should be a more realistic target for the Fed.

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“The Fed will put the US and world in recession if it continues to raise rates in a failed attempt to drive inflation to 2%,” he said. Ackman’s comments came a day after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cited hawkish remarks from Fed officials as one factor behind last week’s stock market sell-off. CBS on Sunday.

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In October, the Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate at 3.75% to 4% in a 10–2 vote in October, with both dissenters favoring a quarter-point hike.that financial conditions were still too accommodative to bring inflation back to 2%. She said it was estimated that inflation reached 3.8% in October and warned that delaying rate increases could force the central bank to raise rates more sharply later.

“In a different environment, the Committee could afford to be patient, but I continue to believe that in this economic climate we do not have that luxury,” she said.the odds of a December quarter-point hike at about 91.2% at the time of writing.