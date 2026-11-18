By ousting Huang, the board was not acting in the best interest of the company, its customers or shareholders, Ackman argued.

after he resigned as CEO, president and a member of Nvidia’s board last week following reports he had at least three extramarital affairs – including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

By ousting Huang, the board was not acting in the best interest of the company, its customers or shareholders – failing to carry out its fiduciary duties, Ackman wrote in a post on X Wednesday. Bill Ackman said Jensen Huang leaving Nidia “looks like a series of major governance failures by directors that panicked due to headlines in the media.

Also read Nvidia Board Rejects Jensen Huang CEO Reinstatement Amid Spy Investigation

”“In short, this looks like a series of major governance failures by directors that panicked due to headlines in the media. They likely felt compelled to do something because they were afraid of looking bad in the media, not because it was the right thing for company,” he said.

“They couldn’t stand the heat. The board’s conduct here is shocking for a company of this scale and importance to our country and the world at large, particularly at this moment in history. ” Nvidia announced it was launching an investigation into the alleged affairs – but Ackman questioned whether the board is receiving sound legal advice, arguing that a broad probe into such a massive company can have “extremely damaging” consequences.

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But Ackman said the company is only “compounding its failures” by insisting Huang won’t be brought back to the legendary chipmaker he co-founded 33 years ago.

“Why is it in the best interest of the company to foreclose the possibility of Jensen’s return and to do so before all of the facts are known? This is yet another breach of their duty of care,” he wrote.

The billionaire businessman argued there was no way the board properly deliberated on Huang’s future and slept on the decision when the facts were still slowly being revealed from media reports, and instead “rushed to judgment based on articles in the media. ”since news reports of his infidelity, Huang said: “If the board of directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.

”Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has also spoken out in support of Huang, while an online petition calling for Huang to be renamed CEO has garnered 200,000 signatures. Bill Ackman said Jensen Huang leaving Nidia"looks like a series of major governance failures by directors that panicked due to headlines in the media. "