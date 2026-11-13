Bilal Kazi Sentenced to 30 Years for Online Child Sexual Exploitation

Indian national Bilal Kazi receives 30-year prison term for tricking over 70 girls into sharing explicit images via fake teenage persona.

Bilal Kazi, a 27-year-old Indian national and former doctoral student, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for orchestrating a widespread online child sexual exploitation scheme. Kazi deceived more than 70 young girls by posing as a 14-year-old boy named Reece to extract explicit images and engage in blackmail. The conviction concludes a lengthy investigation that uncovered one of the most severe cases of its kind in recent history.

Kazi's Fake Persona and Manipulation Tactics

Bilal Kazi targeted children by creating a false identity as Reece, a blond, white teenage boy on social media platforms including Snapchat, Roblox, and Wink. He utilized a profile picture found online to establish credibility with his victims. Kazi convinced these girls, some as young as 10, that he was a peer, building trust before asking for increasingly explicit photographs. He framed the exchange as a normal part of a romantic relationship, telling victims that sharing nude images was what occurred when people loved each other. When girls refused to provide more content, he threatened to release previously screenshots to their friends and family members.

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Judge's Critique of Social Media Safety

Senior judge Steven Everett, Honorary Recorder of Chester, emphasized the severe psychological damage caused by Bilal Kazi's actions. The court heard that the predator exploited the lack of adequate security features on social media sites that should have protected young users. Judge Everett stated that Kazi removed the sense of safety and comfort children feel in their own homes through the gross misuse of technology. The judicial commentary highlighted the systemic failure to prevent sexual predators from accessing vulnerable minors through digital channels.

Devastating Impact on Young Victims

The human cost of Kazi's crimes was illustrated by the testimony of a 13-year-old victim who attempted suicide after he fulfilled his threat to share her explicit video. The video was viewed by approximately 93 of her friends, leading to profound feelings of violation and a loss of her normal teenage experience. Another victim, who was 12 when targeted, reported ongoing anxiety and distress about who might possess copies of her images. Police detectives noted that the true number of victims may reach 180, far exceeding the 71 initially identified by investigators.

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International Student Visa Concerns

This case has reignited scrutiny regarding the management of international student visas and the transition of students to asylum claims. Bilal Kazi had overstayed his student visa after enrolling in a chemistry PhD program at the University of Chester. Although he was legally present initially, his subsequent overstay allowed him to operate without immediate restriction. Labour party officials have announced plans to text foreign students warning of deportation when visas expire and are finalizing regulations to ban social media use for children under 16 before the end of the current year.

Nationwide Police Investigation and Outcomes

Authorities initiated a massive investigation involving 28 police forces after Kazi circulated images of a victim on social media in 2021. Detectives traced the source of the abuse to Bilal Kazi, who had transferred from the University of Chester to Birmingham University prior to his arrest. Kazi admitted to 33 child sexual offenses at Chester Crown Court. The scale of the operation, spanning from Scotland to Cornwall, underscores the complexity of tracking online predators who exploit international mobility and digital anonymity.