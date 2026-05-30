Bikini Kill, Molchat Doma, American Football, and a “Surprise Sunday” Act to Headline Levitation 2026

2026 will take over the city September 10-13 with a return to a multi-venue approach. This year’s four-night festival is headlined by Riot Grrrl founders Bikini Kill, Belarusian post-punk trio Molchat Doma, quintessential Midwest emo group American Football, and a “secret Sunday headliner” to be announced in the coming weeks.

Music will spread across two stages at Radio/East, a handful of Red River venues, South by Southwest favorite Central Presbyterian Church, and indie music outpost 29th Street Ballroom. Thursday night welcomes singer-songwriter Tanukichan to open for Illinois icons American Football at Stubb’s.

Meanwhile, a trio of eclectic international artists entertain at Radio/East: electronic duo Smerz, Austrian artist Mietze Conte, and Australian trio Acopia.will join Bikini Kill at the Montopolis venue Friday night. Across town, the Garden plays Stubb’s and British rockers Temples headline an indie rock lineup at Mohawk.

Industrial trailblazers Cabaret Voltaire and Peter Hook & the Light, the Joy Division and New Order bassist’s solo project, will play before Molchat Doma at Radio/East on Saturday, following performances from Los Angeles rockers Automatic and more. Angine de Poitrine and Man or Astro-Man? will hold down the Red River fort at Stubb’s that night, alongside sets from Nitzer Ebb at Elysium, Monolord at Mohawk, Croz Boyce at Central Presbyterian Church, and more.

Sunday closes out the festival with that as-yet-unknown act at Radio/East, with support from Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, and others. Rehash and Makeout Reef play at Mohawk that night, plus Lunar Vacation at 29th Street Ballroom, and Iguana Death Cult at 13th Floor. has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene.

Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands. Caroline is the Music and Culture staff writer and reporter, covering, well, music, books, and visual art for the Chronicle.

She came to Austin by way of Portland, Oregon, drawn by the music scene and the warm weather.





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