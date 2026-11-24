Bijou Phillips and boyfriend Jamie Mazur enjoy a public outing in Los Angeles following the former actress's successful second kidney transplant surgery.

Bijou Phillips and her boyfriend Jamie Mazur were recently seen enjoying a casual public outing at a farmers market in Los Angeles on Sunday. The couple appeared cheerful and affectionate as they walked through the open-air venue, with Mazur keeping his arm around Phillips's shoulders and their fingers intertwined.

The 46-year-old former actress and model wore a red-and-blue checkered flannel shirt paired with high-waisted jeans and black leather loafers. She carried a Hermes Birkin bag that matched her footwear, while her 45-year-old partner sported a double denim look with a dark-wash jacket and straight-leg jeans. During this appearance, Mazur also drew attention for his noticeably different smile.

Also read Kelly Lee Curtis Dies at 69; Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on Her Legacy

Details of the Los Angeles Outing

Phillips and Mazur have been romantically linked since they began dating in 2024. This relationship emerged in the wake of Phillips's divorce from actor Danny Masterson. The couple's recent appearance at the market marks one of their first public sightings together since Phillips revealed she had undergone a life-saving medical procedure earlier in the year.

Earlier in the summer, specifically in late July, Phillips was spotted enjoying a date with Mazur in Malibu. At that time, she was still in the recovery phase following her second kidney transplant. The pair has maintained a low profile regarding their personal life, though their public appearances have become more frequent as Phillips has continued to heal.

Advertisement

The Path to a Second Kidney Transplant

The context for this outing is rooted in Phillips's serious health battle. In February, the former actress shared a statement via Instagram revealing she was hospitalized after suffering a significant health scare. She explained that the kidney transplant she received in 2017 had been rejected, necessitating a second procedure.

Phillips sought public help to find a living donor, emphasizing that time was of the essence while she was on dialysis. She noted the dire nature of her condition, stating she could be gone in a few days if she contracted a kidney infection. After a months-long search, she found a match through a complex exchange program.

In a social media post, Phillips described the success of the surgery, crediting the kidney exchange and voucher program. She revealed that her brother donated in the exchange, saving a life that led to a voucher being found for her. She described the match as so close it felt like receiving a kidney from a parent, praising the surgical skills of Dr. Veale.

Recovery and Future Outlook

Phillips detailed her recovery process, highlighting the minimally invasive technique used by her surgeon. She noted that Dr. Veale only cut the fascia and not the muscles, which meant she required very little pain medication, relying mostly on Tylenol. This approach contributed to her rapid and smooth recovery.

Advertisement

She shared updates from the hospital over the summer, confirming the success of the operation. Phillips stated that at five days post-surgery, she felt as good as she did four months after her 2017 transplant. She credited Dr. Veale with developing a brilliant technique that ultimately saved her life.

The Daily Mail reached out to Phillips's representatives for comment regarding her recent public appearance and health status. The couple's appearance in Los Angeles serves as a visible testament to Phillips's resilience and successful recovery from a life-threatening medical crisis.