Bijan Robinson Pursues Acting and DJing Beyond Atlanta Falcons Football

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is taking acting classes and building a DJ career while focusing on football as his top priority.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is working to build a career beyond the football field. The 24-year-old All-Pro told The Post that he is taking concrete steps to advance his acting career, including acting classes, and that he is pursuing a potential role in a romantic comedy. He also said that DJing is a major interest he plans to keep developing alongside his football career.

Robinson said he plans to move beyond the commercial work he has done so far. His stated goal is to build skills and experience across several areas of his life, not only in the NFL. His comments make clear that his football career remains his top priority.

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How Bijan Robinson Built His Acting Résumé

Bijan Robinson has already appeared in several commercials for brand partnerships. One of them was an advertisement for Auntie Anne's pretzels, which teamed with his mustard brand Bijan Mustardson in 2024. Later that year, in July, Robinson guest-starred as himself on the Disney Channel series Bunk'd: Learning The Ropes.

Robinson also made a cameo in the Netflix series Outerbanks, where he portrayed a treasure hunter in Season 4, Episode 2, titled Blackbeard. That episode aired in October. These roles, he said, gave him early exposure to on-screen work before he committed to formal training.

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Robinson explained his reasoning in plain terms. He said he knows he can play football for only so long, so he wants other areas of life ready when his playing days end. He described his approach as enhancing himself in many different areas, which he said has been enjoyable.

Football Priority and Off-Season Plans

Bijan Robinson said his acting work has been paused for now, and he plans to return to it at the end of the year. He framed acting as a way to show personality and meet people who have worked in the industry for a long time. He also said he wants to learn from those experienced performers.

Robinson signed a three-year contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons in August, worth up to $75 million. He is coming off a breakout 2025 season in which he led the league with 2,298 scrimmage yards and earned his first All-Pro team selection. This season, he has 150 carries for 780 yards and four touchdowns across eight games for the 3-5 Falcons.

Robinson said he does not want to be known only because he plays in the NFL. He said he wants to build real talent and charisma every day. He first took acting classes while playing college football for Texas from 2020 to 2022.

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Mentorship, DJing, and Growing Music Career

Matthew McConaughey, the Oscar-winning actor and Texas Longhorns fan, is a mentor and close friend of Bijan Robinson. Robinson said he met McConaughey during a recruiting trip, and that McConaughey gave him acting tips while he was in college. Robinson said he still speaks with McConaughey today.

Robinson also said his best friend, Jonathan Davis, appeared on Outerbanks and is preparing for a Snoop Dogg movie. Robinson said he speaks with Davis every day and gets advice from him. These relationships, he said, shape how he approaches his creative work.

Robinson has a small DJ table that he uses regularly. He said DJs now lead the music space and headline major events, including shows in stadiums. He named house music as his favorite genre, followed by alternative music, indie soul, and R&B with a more classical feel, such as 1960s soul.

In February, Robinson served as the official DJ for the 2026 NFL Honors ceremony in Los Angeles. Actor Jon Hamm introduced him as Bijan the DJ at the event. Robinson said that a recent dental change has also taught him discipline, because he must wear clear aligners for 22 hours each day.