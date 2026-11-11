BigXthaPlug Debuts at No. 1 on Top Rap Albums Chart

Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug claims his first No. 1 spot on the Top Rap Albums chart with strong streaming and sales figures for his latest release.

Dallas-based rapper Xavier Landum, known professionally as BigXthaPlug, has achieved a significant career milestone by debuting at the top of the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart dated November 14. His new album, released under the BigXthaPlug and United Masters labels, secured the number one position during the tracking week that ran from October 29 to November 5.

Chart Performance and Sales Breakdown

The set earned 35,000 equivalent album units in the United States, according to data provided by Luminate. This total figure is composed primarily of streaming activity, which contributed 29,000 units derived from 29.1 million official on-demand streams of the album's songs. Traditional album sales accounted for the remaining 6,000 units, while track-equivalent sales made up a negligible portion of the total consumption metrics.

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The industry standard for calculating these units defines one unit as equal to one full album sale, ten individual tracks sold from an album, or a specific threshold of streams. Specifically, this includes 1,000 paid or subscription tier streams, or 2,500 ad-supported tier official on-demand audio and video streams for a song on the album.

Career Milestones and Previous Entries

This victory marks the first time BigXthaPlug has reached the number one spot on the Top Rap Albums chart. It represents his fourth entry onto this specific ranking. He previously attained a high placement in 2024 when he reached the top of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, establishing a growing presence in the genre rankings over the past year.

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The artist's consistent output has now brought him to a total of 31 career entries on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The eight new arrivals featured in this week's report significantly bolster his cumulative count, demonstrating sustained interest in his discography across multiple metrics.

Single Chart Success and Collaborations

The current single Burn, featuring Ava Max, is driving much of the album's momentum. The track ranks highest among the new releases, climbing from number 27 to number 14 on the charts. It was recognized as both the week's Sales Gainer and Streaming Gainer, recording the largest improvements in both metrics compared to other titles.

Another previous release, Lite, featuring Belly Gang Kushington, reentered the rankings at number 27. This marks a new peak for the song in its third week on the chart, showing resilience in listener engagement after its initial debut. These performances highlight the strong commercial appeal of the featured collaborations.

Additional Track Placements and Historical Context

Other tracks from the project also secured positions on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. No Limit, featuring Leon Thomas, debuted at number 34. All other new placements did not make the primary list except for the aforementioned Burn and Lite tracks, which showed the most dramatic upward movement.

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Burn stands as BigXthaPlug's third-highest charting title in his career. It follows his collaboration with Lil Wayne and Jay Jones titled Hip-Hop, which peaked at number 8 in 2025. Prior to that, MMHMM reached number 11 in 2024, cementing his status as a consistent performer on the national music charts.