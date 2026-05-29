Biggest XRP Ledger Spike Recorded in Last Weeks Brings Bullishness Back to Network

XRP Ledger payment activity surged to one of its highest levels in weeks, signaling renewed network participation despite continued price weakness.

XRP Ledger payment activity surged to one of its highest levels in weeks, signaling renewed network participation despite continued price weakness. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today.

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We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.close to a critical technical support level, recent on-chain activity indicates that the underlying network may be exhibiting signs of resurgence. Despite ongoing weakness in the token's price action, the most recent XRP Ledger data shows the biggest increase in payment activity in weeks, rekindling investor optimism.

The number of payments made between accounts increased to about 1.69 million transactions on May 28, according to XRP Ledger data, which isin recent weeks. Following a period of decreasing activity in mid-May, the spike indicates that network utilization is starting to improve. Following months of volatility, payment volume metrics are also stabilizing.

Although the transaction value is still below the exceptional highs seen earlier in the year, the recent rise in the number of payments suggests that network participation is increasing rather than being the result of isolated whale transfers.. In the past, improvements in market sentiment have frequently been preceded by sustained increases in transaction activity, especially when they take place during times of price consolidation.

Increased network usage suggests that more users are actively engaging with the ecosystem, which may reinforce the underlying framework that underpins the asset. The timing is especially intriguing considering the technical state of XRP right now. The asset is stuck inside a descending triangle pattern, trading just above a significant support zone around $1.30. Since March, XRP has consistently produced lower highs, resulting in a bearish structure that raises the possibility of a breakdown if support fails.

However, network fundamentals appear to be moving counter to price sentiment, as evidenced by the recent spike in payment activity. Investors are frequently drawn to this divergence. On-chain strength can offer early indication that accumulation is taking place beneath the surface, even though it does not always ensure a price reversal. If network activity keeps growing and selling pressure progressively lessens, XRP may have a better basis for a potential recovery later in the cycle.

Although XRP is still technically vulnerable as of right now, the biggest spike in XRP Ledger activity in weeks gives bulls something they haven't had lately: a significant fundamental catalyst. Despite the asset's ongoing chart difficulties, market players may start reevaluating its pessimistic outlook if network growth persists. SNC Scandic Coin: Regulated real‑world‑asset project launched on BingX, BitMart, L‑Bank and Biconomy





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