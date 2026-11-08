Biggest Winners/Losers From Georgia Tech's 44-17 Loss to Louisville

It was another night to forget for Georgia Tech on the Flats. The Yellow Jackets were blown out at home by Louisville 44-17, and the game was never competitive

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Grady Adamson throws a pass against the Louisville Cardinals in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectby Louisville 44-17, and the game was never competitive. The Cardinals got out to a 27-10 lead in the first half; that was only that close thanks to a late touchdown from Georgia Tech, and then it was a simple game from there.

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Louisville did not play perfectly in the second half, but the Yellow Jackets were never a threat, and now they are 2-7 and officially eliminated from bowl contention. Winner: Georgia Tech's second half effort I had to really look hard to try and find any winners for Georgia Tech in this game, but I will give them them some credit for continuing to battle after the first half went the way that it did.

While Louisville did outscore Georgia Tech 17-7 in the second half, the Yellow Jackets did outgain them and they began to find some success on the ground. It ultimately just ended up with Georgia Tech losing by 27 points, but they did show some fight in the second half and there is always pride to be had doing that. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Georgia Tech did not announce before the game whether or not they were going to start either Alberto Mendoza or Grady Adamson. Mendoza had not been playing well coming into the game, while Adamson came off the bench and led the Yellow Jackets to a scoring drive against Pittsburgh.

Brent Key declined to name a starter before kickoff and then when the game did get started, Georgia Tech opted to play both quarterbacks. Neither one of them played well and I wonder how much of the situation, and not being able to stay in and get a rhythm, had to do with that. Mendoza finished the game 13-for-25 for 148 yards and one touchdown, while Adamson finished 12-for-19 for 93 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Adamson was not bale to bring much to the game with his lefts, unlike last week vs Pittsburgh. Will this be something that continues to happen over the last three weeks? Key declined to talk about the QB situation after the game and we will see what happens next week vs Clemson.

While it was very unlikely Georgia Tech was going to make a run at the postseason and get into a bowl game, they are officially eliminated now for the first time under Brent Key. The floor for the Yellow Jackets under Key coming into this season had been getting to a bowl game, but that floor has been lowered. With Clemson, Wake Forest, and Georgia still on the schedule, a 2-10 season is very much in play.

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It is not exactly breaking news that Georgia Tech's offense has not been good this season, but going against one of the worst defenses in the ACC, including the No. 131 passing defense, there was some hope that the Yellow Jackets could find a groove and be able to compete in a shootout with the Cardinals. But that was not the case.

Georgia Tech racked up 350 yards and scored 17 points, averaging 4.5 yards per play, 3.4 yards per rush, and 9.6 yards per completion. Louisville sacked Georgia Tech's quarterbacks four times and had seven tackles for loss. It was not a good day at the office for Georgia Tech's offense, even against this Louisville defense. Not surprising, but it is noteworthy.

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell