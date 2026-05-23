Biggest Wealth Divide in Modern History: Graphic Shows Shocking Reality of US Economy Over 6-Year Rise in S&P 500, Sentiment Crashed

A graphic released by the University of Michigan and Gallup showed consumer sentiment diverging widely from stock markets leading up to the 2008 financial crisis, and over the last 6 years, while the S&P 500 has risen +130%, consumer sentiment has collapsed by -55%.

Biggest Wealth Divide in Modern History: Graphic Shows Shocking Reality of US Economy Released by the University of Michigan and Gallup this week showed US consumer sentiment cratering even as stock markets hit record highs .

A graphic Saturday that matched consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers with the performance of the S&P 500 stock index over a 30-year span showed that up until around 2020, consumer sentiment matched stock market performance closely, although there was a large divergence between the two leading up to the 2008 financial crisis, where stocks briefly outperformed consumer sentiment before crashing downward as the housing bubble burst. Over the last 6 years, the S&P 500 has risen +130% while US Consumer Sentiment has collapsed by -55%, to its lowest since data began in 1952.

The growing GOP gloom could hardly come at a worse time for Trump and the party, less than six months out from a midterm election that's likely to turn on the economy





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