Biggest Riser, Faller From MSU Basketball's Triumph of Toledo

Here's who increased and decreased their stock the most against the Rockets.

Nov 5, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo argues with a against the Toledo Rockets during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectFor now, though, a 30-point win is always a bit nice. Here is the team's biggest riser and faller from its triumph over Toledo. Michigan State forward Jordan Scott talks to teammate Julius Avent during a game against Toledo at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI, the more one likes him.

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He put together a pretty gritty and admirable performance against the Rockets on Thursday night, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. The rebounds and assists were both career highs for Scott. It felt pretty representative of Michigan State's day as a whole. Scott actually left some stuff on the table.

He had some great looks from three or mid-range that he didn't convert on, and he missed a pair of free throws . The final product was pretty darn good, but there was real potential for it to be even better. That statement goes for both Scott and the team as a whole.

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"I've got to go back to way, way, way, way, way long time ago to get a guy who plays harder consistently," Izzo said about Scott postgame. "I mean, we're almost worried... We've got to get him a little more rest because he goes so hard he almost burns himself out.

"Michigan State forward Cam Ward looks to pass the ball during a game against Toledo at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI. If you barely noticed him, it's because he barely played. He fouled out of Thursday's contest in just nine minutes. The foul bug was an issue for Ward last year , and it really bit him on Thursday.

It's poor timing for Ward, too, since he hasn't really been playing up to par up to this point.

"He's smart. He'll figure it out," Izzo said.

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"We need Cam. We need Cam. He's a valuable part , so that was disappointing that we didn't get more .

" Ward needs to get back on track, and quickly. It still doesn't feel like Michigan State's center situation will be settled anytime soon, and Ward needs to keep himself available with the motor and defensive versatility he provides at both the four and the five. The small-ball lineups with him at center seem to be working well, but Izzo cannot deploy them if Ward is on the bench in foul trouble.

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.