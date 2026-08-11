Jets Fall to Chiefs 35-12 as David Bailey Shines and Coaching Struggles Continue

The New York Jets lost their fourth straight game, 35-12 to the Kansas City Chiefs, dropping to 2-7 as rookie David Bailey starred but coaching and penalties hurt the team.

The New York Jets lost their fourth straight game on Sunday, falling 35-12 to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium and dropping to 2-7 on the season.

The Jets trailed just 14-12 at halftime, but Kansas City pulled away in the second half as Andy Reid and the Chiefs adjusted to Aaron Glenn's defensive plans and New York had no response. Rookie edge rusher David Bailey was the standout for the Jets.

Also read Chiefs Get Important Xavier Worthy Injury Update After Win Over Jets

David Bailey Dominates Patrick Mahomes

He strip-sacked Patrick Mahomes twice late in the first half on a single Kansas City possession, finishing with two sacks, two forced fumbles, nine tackles, three tackles for loss and six quarterback pressures, all in the first half. Bailey's two sacks and two forced fumbles on one drive made him the eighth player in the NFL since 1991 to record two of each on the same drive, and the only rookie ever to do it.

His 7.5 sacks lead the Jets and are tied for the fifth most by a player in his first eight career games since the stat became official in 1982, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Reggie White and Julius Peppers, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Mahomes, who also attended Texas Tech, said of Bailey: He did that at Texas Tech a lot and that's why he got drafted second overall. I saw it on a lot of TV.

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I don't like being the guy that's getting hit. So, I'll try to stay away from that. Mahomes added that a hit like that scares you in moments when you get some pains in certain areas of your body. And so, obviously, it didn't feel great, but I was able to kind of get it worked on a little bit, especially at halftime, and I was able to go out there and finish the game.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said of Bailey: No surprise. That's who he is. Each game, he's learning and getting better. It's good to see.

We expect him to make plays like that. Bailey said he didn't notice Mahomes hurting after the second sack, saying: It's always a blessing just getting out there and just playing football, playing the game I love. Kicker Jason Sanders was another bright spot, going 4-for-5 on field goals, including a miss from 53 yards.

He became the fifth kicker in Jets history with at least four made field goals in back-to-back games, joining Jim Turner, Greg Zuerlein, Jay Feely and Mike Nugent. Sanders has made 21 field goals this season and has 76 points, the third most by a Jet nine weeks into a season.

Jets Offense Shows Early Promise

The Jets forced three fumbles in the first half, increasing their season total to 13, the third most by a Jets defense through nine weeks, trailing only the 2001 and 2008 teams. The offense has scored on the opening possession in five consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league, and their six opening-possession scoring drives are the most by a Jets offense through nine games since 2003, according to TruMedia.

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But poor coaching and discipline issues held the Jets back. Glenn correctly challenged a play that became the Jets' first forced turnover of the day, but he then coached a passive game, not going for it in goal-to-go situations. The Jets committed nine penalties, often in back-breaking moments, including holding calls that ended scoring chances and penalties that extended Chiefs drives.

New York averaged over five yards per carry and 99 rushing yards in the first half, but managed just five rushing yards in the second half. Breece Hall recorded 15 touches for 61 yards and 4.1 yards per carry, while Braelon Allen saw just eight touches for 33 yards. The worst touchdown the Jets allowed was a 7-yard Mahomes slant pass to running back Kenneth Walker III, who was wide open, giving Kansas City their first lead at 7-6.

Coaching Errors and Injuries Hurt Team

Former Jets quarterback Justin Fields, now Mahomes' backup, was inserted for a fourth-and-1 sneak and fumbled the ball away. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson was inactive, still in concussion protocol after a big hit to the head last week against the Raiders. Adonai Mitchell, who had 142 receiving yards and a touchdown last week, failed to make a single catch despite seven targets, dropping a deep Geno Smith pass that would have been a long gainer.

The Jets' leading receiver was rookie Omar Cooper Jr. with eight receptions for 58 yards. Tim Patrick was a healthy scratch, leaving the Jets with four wide receivers: Mitchell, Cooper, Isaiah Williams and Malik McClain. Other inactives included Joseph Ossai, Nahshon Wright, Trevin Wallace, Kohl Levao and Blake Freeland. Things reached a boiling point for the Jets.

After failing to score in the red zone for a fourth time, quarterback Geno Smith was seen screaming on the sideline. Two series later, Armand Membou threw his helmet down coming off the field and took a personal foul penalty. The locker room frustration is now coming out, and it will be up to Glenn and his staff to keep the team engaged.

Jets Face Bleak Season Outlook

The Jets have now lost their last five games in Kansas City by an average score of 29-8, and they last won there in 1998 when Bill Parcells was coaching. With the coaching mishaps mounting and the team getting worse with each passing game, the Jets remain a bad team with little hope for the rest of the season.