Newly released US Forest Service files describe alleged Bigfoot encounters in Montana and Washington, including tracks investigators could not explain.

The US Forest Service has released a collection of once-classified files describing alleged encounters with Bigfoot, the legendary large, hairy, ape-like creature said to live in North America. The agency unsealed three reports on October 15, and the records came to light on Friday, with The Washington Post among the first outlets to report on their contents.

The newly released records detail alleged encounters with a tall, hairy, two-legged creature in Montana and Washington state, with some accounts dating back to the 1940s. Separately, staff at Stanislaus National Forest near California's Yosemite hosted an October 8 forum titled 'Bigfoot in Your Backyard,' according to The Washington Post.

Also read Bigfoot believers get a boost from an unlikely ally: The US Forest Service

Bigfoot Files: Core Details From the Forest Service

The first document is a 1982 examination of tracks found in the Mill Creek watershed of Umatilla National Forest, which stretches from Oregon to Washington. The impressions measured approximately 15 inches long and up to seven inches wide.

Wildlife biologist Rodney L Johnson joined a group investigating the discovery on June 17 and recorded his findings in a memorandum the following day. Tracks had been identified at three locations, but investigators examined only two, photographing the impressions and making plaster casts of the clearest examples.

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One site contained six tracks along a muddy trail, and another held approximately 18 prints near an elk wallow, with disturbed vegetation extending beyond them. Johnson wrote that if the tracks were faked, someone went to a great deal of trouble and detail, adding that the print marks on the foot would be very hard to duplicate.

A separate 1982 report details an investigation by a Forest Service patrolman in Washington state who reported seeing a large, unidentified creature. Footprints were discovered there as well, but they were not ultimately identified as belonging to a Sasquatch.

A third file recounts a 1941 encounter at Petty Creek, Montana, involving a creature that walked on its hind legs and left tracks in the woods. In a personal history of the Petty Creek area, Leo T Kinney recounted that he and three companions arrived to collect an elk carcass that had disappeared, finding only its entrails and large footprints in the snow without seeing whatever had left them.

Scientists Question Tracks as Expert Opinions Diverge

Johnson concluded that the tracks at two sites along Low Creek had been made by something other than a two-legged creature weighing more than 300 pounds. He identified eight inconsistencies, including an unchanging four-foot stride across different slopes and tracks that appeared to begin and end abruptly.

Johnson also noted that investigators wearing boots sank deeper into the mud than the supposed creature did. Those observations formed the core of the case against the tracks being genuine.

Jeff Meldrum, a Bigfoot expert and author of Sasquatch: Legend Meets Science, described a 1996 trail of 35-45 clear, pristine footprints in Washington as appearing very natural. He suggested that a cast made from an actual foot would have been needed to create the fake feet, and that the other creases in the foot would have shown if so.

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US Border Patrol tracking expert Joel Hardin called the tracks a very clever attempt to perpetrate a hoax. He suggested someone had used a plaster- or rubber-coated artificial foot, believed involving the Forest Service could lend the discovery public credibility, and recommended closing the case.

Public Interest and Next Steps for Bigfoot Records

Scientists and government officials have long dismissed the existence of Bigfoot, even though stories of large, hairy humanoid beings and 'wild men' have existed in Indigenous cultures across North America for centuries. The newly released files add witness statements and archival material to that long-running debate.

The files were first reported on by The Washington Post, which described them as providing never-before-seen accounts and witness statements. One included newspaper coverage dated January 13, 2003, about hundreds of giant, human-like footprints discovered near the sawmill of 87-year-old Jim Rohweder in Montana.

Those Montana footprints shared several features with the Low Creek tracks. Their four-foot spacing remained unchanged across different slopes, investigators' boots sank deeper into the mud, and the tracks began and ended abruptly rather than forming a continuous trail.

The best-known visual claim remains the 1967 film in which Bob Gimlin and Roger Patterson captured a now-iconic clip of a large, furry figure at Bluff Creek in California. The reporting did not specify any further release dates or procedures for the Forest Service records.