Documents include an investigation, a testimonial and a newspaper report, but offer no firm proof the mythical creature exists.

The Trump administration has released a collection of decades-old records detailing investigations and accounts involving the legendary Bigfoot. The documents covering Washington state and Montana include an investigation that concluded purported Bigfoot tracks were likely an elaborate hoax; a testimonial recounting curious sounds and smells; and a newspaper report about hundreds of large footprints found in the snow.

While the records document claims and investigations, they offer no conclusive proof that Bigfoot exists. The reports were quietly added to a U.S. Forest Service public archive last month, according to The Washington Post. There has been a cluster of reported sightings in northeast Ohio earlier this year that renewed interest in the mythical creature.

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Newsweek contacted the Forest Service for comment via email on Monday and is awaiting a reply. 1982 ‘Bigfoot’ Track Investigation Detailed in the records is a 1982 investigation into reported Bigfoot tracks in the Mill Creek Watershed of Washington state's Umatilla National Forest. Investigators photographed the tracks in color, took measurements, and created plaster casts of the footprints.

Wildlife biologist Rodney Johnson stated in his findings that the footprints were likely "made by something other than a 300 pound plus two footed being," and listed eight reasons why he believed so. Among the concerns cited were the tracks’ uniform stride across changing terrain, their limited depth and lack of evidence that whatever made the tracks had slipped on steep or wet ground.

At one site, the surrounding ground appeared to have been cleared beforehand, while the shape of some tracks suggested they may have been produced by rocking a foot from side to side. However, Johnson wrote that "if the tracks were faked, someone went to a great deal of trouble and detail.

" He added that the prints appeared "very natural. " A follow-up analysis included in the 1982 file added that the tracks were "a very clever attempt to perpetrate a hoax. " Montana Account Recounts Unexplained Tracks A 1980 Montana testimonial by a Leo T. Kinney recounts an apparent encounter with a "creature that walked on its hind legs. " Though no creature was seen, he said "tracks, a strong odor, and a grunting sound were observed.

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" Kinney wrote that in the 1940s, while he and others were packing out a bull elk near the South Fork of Petty Creek, the group found a large set of tracks leading to and from the carcass, which was missing. The group initially assumed they had been made by a bear, "except bears don't walk on their hind legs, only for short distances and ordinarily would drag a carcass this large," he said.

"Whatever it was had picked up the elk whole and clear of the ground. " Following the tracks, Kinney said they appeared to cross a three-foot-diameter log bearing marks showing where horns had dragged. Kinney recalled that the group felt "very uneasy" and had "chills running up and down our backs.

" He also described a similar report from the following year, when another hunter encountered the same type of tracks in the upper Bills Creek area, along with "a strong odor" and a grunting sound. "At this time we had never heard of Bigfoot so passed it off as something we didn't want anything to do with and let it go at that," Kinney wrote.

Footprints Reported Near Montana Sawmill Also included in the files was a 2003 Clark Fork Valley Press news article. It reported that hundreds of large, humanlike tracks were found in snow near a sawmill on River Road West.

"I don't know if I believe in the Bigfoot theory, but the tracks were right there," one resident said. The footprints, one of which reportedly measured about 16.5 inches long, continued for roughly 100 yards into nearby woods and showed an average stride of about five feet. One resident said the impressions contained distinct toes and arches. Another said that there was "no way they were false.

" The article noted, however, that no conclusive evidence of Bigfoot’s existence had been established. Wave of Ohio Sightings Reported in March The files’ release comes after a string of reported sightings in northeast Ohio from areas around Mantua and Garrettsville in early March. The Bigfoot Society podcast characterized the cluster as a possible flap—several sightings reported in a short time span.

"The current generation of Bigfoot enthusiasts, including myself, have never lived through a sighting flap like this," Jeremiah Byron, the podcast’s host, told Newsweek at the time. Among the sightings described by Bigfoot Society was a seven-foot-tall, "dark reddish-brown" bipedal creature near Lake Milton, described as having "big, fat, round, muscular arms" and a strong, heavy frame.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Tobias Meyjes and James DebensThe documents covering Washington state and Montana include an investigation that concluded purported Bigfoot tracks were likely an elaborate hoax; a testimonial recounting curious sounds and smells; and a newspaper report about hundreds of large footprints found in the snow. While the records document claims and investigations, they offer no conclusive proof that Bigfoot exists..

There has been a cluster of reported sightings in northeast Ohio earlier this year that renewed interest in the mythical creature.into reported Bigfoot tracks in the Mill Creek Watershed of Washington state's Umatilla National Forest. Investigators photographed the tracks in color, took measurements, and created plaster casts of the footprints.

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Wildlife biologist Rodney Johnson stated in his findings that the footprints were likely"made by something other than a 300 pound plus two footed being," and listed eight reasons why he believed so. Among the concerns cited were the tracks’ uniform stride across changing terrain, their limited depth and lack of evidence that whatever made the tracks had slipped on steep or wet ground.

At one site, the surrounding ground appeared to have been cleared beforehand, while the shape of some tracks suggested they may have been produced by rocking a foot from side to side. However, Johnson wrote that"if the tracks were faked, someone went to a great deal of trouble and detail.

" He added that the prints appeared"very natural. " A follow-up analysis included in the 1982 file added that the tracks were"a very clever attempt to perpetrate a hoax. "by a Leo T. Kinney recounts an apparent encounter with a"creature that walked on its hind legs. " Though no creature was seen, he said"tracks, a strong odor, and a grunting sound were observed.

" Kinney wrote that in the 1940s, while he and others were packing out a bull elk near the South Fork of Petty Creek, the group found a large set of tracks leading to and from the carcass, which was missing. The group initially assumed they had been made by a bear,"except bears don't walk on their hind legs, only for short distances and ordinarily would drag a carcass this large," he said.

"Whatever it was had picked up the elk whole and clear of the ground. " Following the tracks, Kinney said they appeared to cross a three-foot-diameter log bearing marks showing where horns had dragged. Kinney recalled that the group felt"very uneasy" and had"chills running up and down our backs.

" He also described a similar report from the following year, when another hunter encountered the same type of tracks in the upper Bills Creek area, along with"a strong odor" and a grunting sound. "At this time we had never heard of Bigfoot so passed it off as something we didn't want anything to do with and let it go at that," Kinney wrote.news article.

It reported that hundreds of large, humanlike tracks were found in snow near a sawmill on River Road West.

"I don't know if I believe in the Bigfoot theory, but the tracks were right there," one resident said. The footprints, one of which reportedly measured about 16.5 inches long, continued for roughly 100 yards into nearby woods and showed an average stride of about five feet. One resident said the impressions contained distinct toes and arches. Another said that there was"no way they were false.

"a string of reported sightings"The current generation of Bigfoot enthusiasts, including myself, have never lived through a sighting flap like this," Jeremiah Byron, the podcast’s host, toldwas a seven-foot-tall,"dark reddish-brown" bipedal creature near Lake Milton, described as having"big, fat, round, muscular arms" and a strong, heavy frame.