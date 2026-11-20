In recent months, the agency has released several historic files and held a forum on the hairy cryptid of timberland lore.

For decades, the U.S. Forest Service has been officially mum on Bigfoot, beyond the occasional cheeky social media post treating the hairy cryptids as little more than a fun bit of folklore.

But in recent weeks, while the federal government released its latest batch of UFO files, it has taken a similar, albeit far more limited, tack on the age-old mystery of its terrestrial domain. Last month, the agency quietly posted three historical documents from its archive that included accounts of Bigfoot encounters in Montana and Washington state dating to 1941.

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And in a California national forest, the agency hosted a forum near Yosemite called “Bigfoot in Your Backyard,” with presentations from two Forest Service employees who spoke about them matter-of-factly.

“He smells bad, he screams, he howls, wood knocks and whistles,” said Kathy Marquez, a visitor information services employee. “All sizes from little to big, male and female, have been seen. ” Kathy Strain, the Stanislaus forest’s archaeologist, said there have been 65 recorded sightings in her patch of the Western Sierra Nevada over the years. Strain is a true believer.

Years ago, when she was out with other Bigfooters, Strain says she saw two of the furry humanoids moving through the underbrush of the Ouachita Mountains in Oklahoma - a sight that gave her a “mild panic attack. ” Bigfoot aficionados are hoping the agency’s actions are a sign of a new approach - like the Trump administration’s new program to unseal and release government documents related to UFOs .

But the Forest Service won’t say for sure. As part of the UFO program, the Defense Department released a 2010 investigation into reported paranormal goings-on at a ranch in Utah that included witness reports of “dog-like creatures” over 6 feet tall that walked on two legs. “Why is all this cryptid and Bigfoot-related stuff happening now?

” Jeremiah Byron, the host of the podcast Bigfoot Society, asked in an interview. His voice dropped, low and conspiratorial.

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“I’m hoping what this means is that they could be ramping up government entities to start releasing information about Bigfoot,” he said. “People need to be aware it’s the right time to come forward and talk about what you’ve seen, if the government’s starting to talk about it. ” For the uninitiated into this world of cryptozoology, Bigfoot is not thought to be one single creature, like Godzilla, but a humanoid species roaming forests across North America.

Stories of hairy creatures that walk on two legs, emit eerie growling and a foul smell and live in the remote woods have persisted for centuries from cultures all over the world, including from Native American tribes in the United States. The native Me-Wuk in the Sierra foothills have an oral tradition about “Yayali”- a giant, hirsute creature that is best avoided.

A big year for Bigfoot It must be said that most scientists reject the existence of Bigfoot, noting that credible proof - remains, scat or a clear video, even with modern trail cams - does not exist. Still, it’s been a notable few months in Bigfoot Country. On Oct. 20, the release of the documentary “Capturing Bigfoot” shook believers to their core.

The filmmakers used archival footage and family interviews to debunk the most famous Bigfoot video ever recorded, a glimpse of a hulking being with brown matted fur loping along a creek bed in a forest in Northern California in 1967. The nearly one-minute video clip has been debated, discussed and analyzed in the Bigfoot community for decades, a Zapruder film for enthusiasts. But according to the film, the Bigfoot clip was an elaborate fake, a ruse sustained for decades.

The man who filmed the video, Roger Patterson, was a down-on-his-luck cowboy with an artistic streak who was trying to raise money to complete a Bigfoot movie, one of his accomplices told filmmaker Marq Evans. Patterson likely constructed the Bigfoot costume in a shed in his backyard, using fur coats.

The documentary - which has a 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes - dropped like a bomb in the thriving online community of amateur sleuths, conspiracy theorists and trackers, Byron said.

“It will blow your mind,” said Byron. “It’s pretty clear we’re looking at a hoax. ” The U.S. Forest Service document post on Oct. 15 was less explosive but no less significant in Byron’s view. The documents appeared without warning in its Freedom of Information Act reading room under the heading “Bigfoot/Sasquatch Records.

” The first details a Forest Service investigation into tracks found by a part-time ranger in the Washington part of the Umatilla National Forest in 1982. Two others were in Montana, where locals detailed encounters with foul-smelling creatures crashing through the underbrush and finding other tracks.

A spokesman said the agency had little to share about why the documents were posted, except to note that that the USDA - which oversees the service - weighs several factors when deciding to release records online - including if the records are likely to attract attention from the media, researchers, historians, businesses or the general public.

“Stories of Bigfoot, Sasquatch, and other legendary creatures have long been part of the cultural fabric of the Sierra and continue to add to the rich tradition of folklore that surrounds our public lands,” the spokesman said. The Washington investigation stemmed from a report by a part-time forest patrolman, Paul Freeman, who told his superiors that he saw a Bigfoot in a remote biological research area in the forest near Walla Walla. Days later, he claimed to have discovered tracks.

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A wildlife biologist and a tracker for the U.S. Border Patrol investigated those tracks and ruled out Bigfoot as the source, saying they were isolated and constructed by something that had rocked from side to side, the documents show. Grover Krantz, a late anthropology professor at Washington State University who researched Bigfoot and advocated its existence, disagreed.

He studied the casts of the footprints and claimed they were authentic, because the dermal ridges of the foot would have been impossible to fake. Freeman’s son Michael, an Amazon warehouse employee who frequently speaks of his late father’s record, defended him in an interview, saying that after the negative controversy his dad left the Forest Service and moved the family away to another part of the state.

But he never stopped looking for Bigfoot and in 1992 produced a shaky video that captured a glimpse of a dark creature in the trees. Michael Freeman recalled that he was home playing video games with his friends when his father returned from the excursion, pale, shaky and yelling, “I got it!

” He then played a video of what he said he had found for the teens, of which Freeman says now, “I can tell you what it’s not, it’s not a bear. I’m 99 percent sure it’s not a man in a suit. ” “My dad was like Superman,” he continued.

“It was the only time in my entire life, including the day he died, I ever saw him scared of anything. ” The video spread and soon became yet another slice of Bigfoot lore, eternally debated and analyzed by the faithful, inspiring deep skepticism in others. Freeman said he did not know why the Forest Service had released the documents now, but he welcomed it.

“Any and all information should be released. Nobody is trying to hide anything,” he said. Strain was heavily influenced as a child by the “Hairy Man,” prehistoric pictographs on the Tule River Indian Reservation, near where she grew up, that depict humanoid figures that resemble Bigfoot. Now she’s a member of the North American Wood Ape Conservancy, a group of scientists dedicated to studying the creature they call the “North American wood ape,” or Bigfoot.

She was out “Bigfooting,” as she calls it, with the group when she claims she had her sighting of two young creatures in 2012. She said the moment left her both elated and deeply shaken, as the two creatures scrambled speedily away over rocky terrain.

“I had been told before they were fast but when you really see it you’re kind of shocked. I had no idea they could move like that,” she said. On Oct. 8, a standing-room-only crowd gathered in a meeting room in the Stanislaus forest, where Marquez opened up the presentation and then played a video of Strain explaining the history of Bigfoot in the area and making a pitch for Bigfoot tourism.

“If you’re interested in seeing Bigfoot, or having an adventure or maybe catch a little glimpse or seeing some footprints, come to the Stanislaus National Forest ... Tuolumne County has the second-most Bigfoot sightings in all of California,” she said. Marquez played tapes of supposed Bigfoot howls and displayed a map of numerous sightings along Route 108, which passes through the forest crossing the Sierras.

But she ended the program with a caveat: “While the forest cannot confirm or deny the existence of Bigfoot, we recognize his cultural impact, his place in tribal lore and his significance on the Stanislaus. ” --- Razzan Nakhlawi contributed to this report.