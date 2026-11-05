BIGBANG Announces SoFi Stadium Finale For March 13 2027 To Close 20th Anniversary Tour

BIGBANG confirms its final tour stop at SoFi Stadium in March 2027 with a three-piece lineup, marking the end of the XX Cosmos World Tour after two decades of global dominance.

The legendary K-pop group BIGBANG has officially confirmed that its final global performance for the XX : COSMOS World Tour will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday March 13 2027. This one-off show serves as the definitive end date for an extensive touring cycle that has captivated audiences across multiple continents since August 2026. The announcement marks a significant milestone for the veteran group as they prepare to conclude their twentieth anniversary celebrations with a high-profile spectacle in one of the most prominent venues in the United States.

Before the group embarks on its final American journey BIGBANG is scheduled to perform two nights at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok Thailand on Saturday November 7. This upcoming event in Thailand holds particular significance for fans because it will mark the first time the group performs as a three-piece unit since 2017. The absence of one member adds a unique musical dynamic to the final leg of the Asian route which serves as the immediate precursor to the Los Angeles finale.

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The musical scope of the tour remains ambitious and comprehensive for attendees at any of the stadium dates. During a recent marathon performance at MetLife Stadium in September the group played a setlist comprising thirty songs that lasted approximately three hours. This extensive setlist included their latest track BiiiG which stands as BIGBANG's first new single in four years. The song was released on August 19 specifically to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the group's debut. That anniversary date serves as a historical anchor for the band's ongoing legacy and the specific timing of their recent creative output.

Launched by YG Entertainment BIGBANG arrived in August 2006 and fundamentally changed the trajectory of Korean-pop music. They broke new ground for the genre by winning the inaugural best worldwide act trophy at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards. This award was a significant early validation of their international appeal and helped establish the global footprint that the group now maintains. The following year they achieved another historic first by becoming the first K-pop group to send an album into a major international chart that reached No. 150.

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These early milestones established the foundation for the group's subsequent success which includes strutting their live capabilities across two previous world tours. Those earlier tours hit multiple U.S. arenas in 2012 and 2015 proving their sustained ability to draw large crowds in Western markets. The transition from those initial arena tours to the massive stadium events of the current cycle illustrates the exponential growth of the K-pop scene globally. Fans who have followed the band since their August 2006 debut can expect a comprehensive retrospective of their career during the thirty-song setlists.

The decision to perform as a three-piece in Bangkok adds a layer of unique musical dynamics to the final leg of the Asian route. This configuration change underscores the evolving nature of the group's live performances even as they celebrate their enduring legacy. The specific focus on Los Angeles in March 2027 ensures that the North American chapter of the XX : COSMOS World Tour concludes with a major event. This finale will allow the band to say goodbye to their fans in a city that has been a crucial part of their international journey for many years.

The announcement of the SoFi Stadium show provides a definitive end date for a tour cycle that began nearly eighteen months ago. The decision by YG Entertainment to conclude the tour with a single date in California highlights the importance of the market to the group's career. BIGBANG continues to demonstrate its ability to sell out major venues decades after its debut. The band's ability to maintain such a high level of fan engagement is a testament to its lasting influence on the music industry.

As the group moves toward its final concert it is clear that the XX : COSMOS World Tour represents a culmination of their artistic achievements. The combination of nostalgic hits and recent releases like BiiiG creates a balanced experience for both longtime supporters and newer fans. The tour has visited stadiums across Asia North America Europe the United Kingdom and Australia. Each stop has added to the collective memory of the group's twentieth anniversary run. The final show in Los Angeles will serve as the capstone to this historic global event.