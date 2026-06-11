BIGBANG Announces 31-Date Stadium Tour for 20th Anniversary Celebration

BIGBANG, one of the most influential groups in modern music, will reunite for a 31-date stadium tour to mark their 20th anniversary. The tour will feature Megan Thee Stallion, David Guetta, EJAE, and Andrea Bocelli.

The K-pop act BIGBANG will embark on a 31-date stadium tour later this year, a worldwide celebration of their 20th anniversary . The trek will start with three shows at Goyang Stadium on Aug. 21, followed by dates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

They will then perform in Asia and Australia, concluding with two nights at Kaohsiung National Stadium on Feb. 28. The lineup includes Megan Thee Stallion, David Guetta, EJAE, and Andrea Bocelli. The tour comes after the group's return to the stage at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Fans will have to wait for the official tour title and ticketing information, which will be announced at a later date





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BIGBANG K-Pop Stadium Tour 20Th Anniversary Megan Thee Stallion David Guetta EJAE Andrea Bocelli 2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

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