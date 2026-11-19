The Trump administration canceled healthcare coverage for 760,000 enrollees in Affordable Care Act insurance plans, saying the enrollments were unauthorized.

that, come January, will put them in control of both the House and Senate. The power shift lends new weight to the, led by Oregon Sen.

Ron Wyden, who is expected to chair the powerful Finance Committee starting next year, and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is expected to chair the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

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"Some insurers might view this inquiry as more high-stakes than before given that Democrats will have the power to subpoena documents, hold hearings, and otherwise investigate perceived abuses or missteps," said Katie Keith, a director of the Center for Health Policy and the Law at the Georgetown University Law Center. "Senator Wyden will continue investigating the secret arrangement between corporate interests and the Trump administration that has deprived Americans of their health care," Wyden spokesperson Taylor Harvey said in an email.

"Senate Democrats will use every tool at their disposal to get answers. "— and that the Republican Party is the one to thwart it. The White House and some GOP candidates used this talking point to try to counter Democrats' campaign messages about affordability.that would have kept up to 19,000 new agents from helping people sign up during the current annual open enrollment period.

Ongoing, however, is scrutiny of an additional 419,000 ACA enrollments in a second phase of the cancellation operation.asking them to look for suspicious patterns among agents and brokers and take action, including cutting commissions, if they found problems. It's unclear if any insurers have taken those voluntary steps. The letters from the Democratic senators to insurers provide a look at what the new majority could pursue in its ongoing inquiry into the administration's ACA actions.

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Were proper procedures followed for removing people? How many legitimate enrollees were kicked off the rolls? Did the criteria used to target those enrollments —lack of Social Security number or other key data, not having used medical coverage, a full subsidy without a response to outreach efforts — serve as reliable proxies for determining fraud?

"The tone of these letters underscores just how much of a black box this process was," said Keith at Georgetown. At an Oct. 14 press conference, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz was asked about the initial round of cancellations in late August..

"That is insurance brokers creating, manufacturing accounts without putting Social Security numbers in and has resulted, we have already determined, in 760,000 phantom accounts that we can't even get in touch with. We call, we write, we send carrier pigeons — like, no one answers.

"early in the year over rising healthcare costs, the insurers were given until Nov. 6 to respond to 28 questions from the senators about the cancellation effort, which began in June when they were asked to try to reach more than a million enrollees the administration targeted as suspicious. They handed back to CMS the names of policyholders who did not respond to emails, phone calls, or letters within 30 days.

The senators sent letters to Elevance Health, Cigna, Oscar Health, AmeriHealth Caritas, Centene, Florida Blue, Health Care Service Corporation, Imperial Insurance Companies, Molina Healthcare, and UnitedHealthcare. , sign-ups with missing or incorrect data; people who fudge their income estimates to get subsidies;"phantom" enrollees, meaning people who either don't exist or don't know they have coverage; and those signed up by rogue call centers or agents to garner commissions.

But there are questions about the relative scale of those problems and the steps by regulators to thwart them.

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"The question is whether they overreached and set up a situation that led to many people who are eligible losing their coverage," said Chip Kahn, a visiting fellow at KFF, a health information nonprofit that includes KFF Health News, and the American Enterprise Institute, a right-leaning think tank. "They will be pushed hard by the new Congress to come up with the goods in terms of making it crystal clear what's been done, who has been dropped.

" Kahn is also the former president and CEO of the Federation of American Hospitals, a trade association of for-profit hospitals. The Democratic senators left no doubt about where they stand, saying in their letters that"Republicans are weaponizing fraud falsehoods in order to undercut the ACA Marketplace and kick even more Americans off their health care.

""Because the cancellation of ACA policies came via executive authority from the Trump administration rather than legislation, they cannot stop the administration from invoking fraud to cancel ACA policies — unless they can find a legislative solution that can survive a presidential veto or is part of a broader budget agreement," saidDemocrats have said they will move quickly to try to restore the more generous ACA subsidies that expired at the end of 2025, an effort that will face headwinds. But even a failed attempt might play politically with voters as a move to address affordability concerns.

The subsidies were designed to make ACA premiums more affordable. Conservative policy groups maintain that the additional subsidies, put in place during the COVID-19 era, fueled fraud by allowing many more people to qualify for fully subsidized plans and encouraging them to fudge income estimates to qualify for the largest credits. Large subsidies that reduced monthly premium payments to $0, they argue, also provided cover for unauthorized sign-ups by rogue brokers.

"If the subsidies go up and there are more people in zero-premium plans, then absolutely there will be more fraud," said Brian Blase, president of the conservative Paragon Health Institute, assert widespread improper enrollments, sometimes basing that on data it says shows that a growing percentage of enrollees don't use their insurance.and expects Congress will ultimately conclude that the administration's cancellation effort included enough checks to ensure that legitimate enrollees were not caught up or, if they were, could be reinstated. Very few people — fewer than 0.01% of those purged — have contacted the federal marketplace to request reinstatement, the CMS press office said in an unsigned email to KFF Health News.

The agency has not released further details about the cancellations, including whether everyone who lost coverage is aware.is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at