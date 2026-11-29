Big-ticket items on sale for Black Friday
Ready to save big on big-ticket items? These Black Friday deals offer some of the best discounts on not-so-cheap items all weekend.
Black Friday is upon us again, and while there are all kinds of terrific deals out there, we wanted to highlight a few of the hottest big-ticket items to keep on your radar this weekend.
Big-ticket items usually cost several hundred dollars, but on Black Friday you can get popular items such as espresso machines, TVs and beauty products at a huge discount. Big-ticket items like these aren’t on sale very often, so it’s a good idea to snag them before prices skyrocket again. If you’re tired of going to your local cafe every day for your morning coffee or espresso, this machine is a must-add for your kitchen.
You can make everything from lattes and cappuccinos to iced coffee and flat whites. It also features two bean hoppers for different roasts and a milk frother to help you get that nice foamy layer on top. The Vivobook S16 is a great all-around laptop for most professionals or students.
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