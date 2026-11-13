Big Ten vs. SEC: Ranking the Strongest National Championship Contenders

The Big Ten vs. SEC debate is getting a November twist. Georgia and Alabama are near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings, but the Big Ten’s highest

The Big Ten vs. SEC debate is getting a November twist. , but the Big Ten’s highest-ranked contender is UCLA.

Meanwhile, Ohio State and Oregon are trying to recover from three losses apiece. Tuesday’s rankings placed five SEC teams in the top 11, compared with two from the Big Ten. That gives the SEC more contenders in favorable positions, but conference depth will not decide who wins the national championship. The more useful question is which teams can sustain championship-level football through the postseason.

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Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Georgia delivered the strongest recent evidence of a championship ceiling with its 42-7 victory at Ole Miss. The Bulldogs led 28-0 at halftime, rushed for 295 yards and held the Rebels to 252 total yards. Gunner Stockton threw four touchdown passes, while Georgia’s defense produced five sacks. That balance puts Georgia first.

The Bulldogs have looked like the most complete team for most of the 2026 season. When they are at their best, they are tough to beat. Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Alabama’s 31-13 victory at LSU showed why the Crimson Tide remains one of the most dangerous teams in the championship race. Keelon Russell threw three touchdown passes without an interception, and the Tide scored the final 21 points.

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Alabama also stopped LSU on all four fourth-down attempts. While it has been a little bit of an up and down season for Alabama, the Crimson Tide has flashed the potential to be one of the premeir teams in the country and with a young quarterback who appears to be trending towards elite status and a defense that is opportunistic, the recipe is there for another championship run.

Indiana’s fall from fourth to ninth during a bye week should not obscure its place in this conversation.have maintained a level of consistency that several more familiar contenders have lacked. Their overtime victory over Minnesota also provides a comparison with UCLA, which beat the Gophers by 14 on the road. Most of the wins have been ugly, but at the end of the day, winning is all that matters.

And there is something to be said about a team that always finds a way to win. William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Longhorns won 20-17 in Knoxville and most recently added a 34-20 victory at Missouri. Those results offer evidence that Texas can handle both a close finish and the challenge of winning away from home. Two losses leave questions about consistency.

But the Longhorns have earned a place near the front of the discussion, with another road test at LSU offering an opportunity to strengthen their case. Tennessee’s best wins are difficult to dismiss. The Volunteers beat Alabama 26-10 and Kentucky 34-6. Their two defeats came by a combined six points against Texas and South Carolina.

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Those victories give Tennessee a legitimate argument for a higher spot. Its head-to-head win over Alabama is the strongest argument against this order, but this ranking gives credence to Alabama's overall body of work compared to Tennessee's. Record: 9-0 | CFP ranking: No. 4UCLA deserves to be evaluated on what it has accomplished, and nine consecutive victories carry considerable weight. UCLA's strength of schedule ranks 65th and is also dead last in the Big Ten.

Who you play has to matter and the truth is, the Bruins have simply not played enough quality teams to earn my trust. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The SEC gets the advantage because Georgia leads this ranking, and Texas, Tennessee, and Alabama give the league several additional threats. Kentucky also remains in contention, although its loss to Tennessee weakens its claim to the top group.

The Big Ten has further possibilities in Iowa and USC, while Oregon and Ohio State face more difficult paths with three losses each. Indiana leads the Big Ten’s championship case, while unbeaten UCLA gives the conference another credible challenger. Both can change the balance with a strong finish. For now, Georgia and Alabama lead the way, Indiana is the Big Ten’s strongest answer, and the SEC holds the deeper group of teams capable of changing the championship picture.